New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) showcased India's rich agricultural heritage and growing organic sector at the Natural Products Expo West 2025, held from March 4 to 7, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Centre, California, USA.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release that the APEDA facilitated the participation of 13 leading Indian exporters, representing a diverse range of organic products, including rice, oilseeds, herbs, spices, pulses, nuts, ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, cinnamon, mango puree, and essential oils. The move will enhance India's global presence in the organic market.

The curated display underscored India's agricultural strength and commitment to sustainability, quality, and international standards, the ministry added.

In association with the Consulate General of India, APEDA organised an exclusive International Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) and Networking Dinner on March 4, 2025, in San Francisco, USA.

This high-profile event brought together global leaders of the organic industry, providing a platform for insightful discussions, meaningful collaborations, and business opportunities.

The India Pavilion at the Natural Products Expo West 2025 was inaugurated on March 5, 2025, by Abhishek Kumar Sharma, Consul (Commerce), Consulate General of India, San Francisco, USA.

The Pavilion showcased India's organic agricultural prowess, offering visitors an immersive experience into the country's organic farming traditions.

Attendees, dignitaries, and buyers were invited to experience India's organic richness through curated food tastings, featuring Millet Khichdi, Millet pasta, mixed vegetable paratha, turmeric latte, aloo tikki, and more. These offerings were widely appreciated throughout the event.

APEDA's participation at the Natural Products Expo West 2025 reaffirmed India's emerging role as a global leader in organic agriculture. With a rapidly expanding organic sector, India continues to offer high-quality, sustainably produced products to meet evolving international market demands.

As the global food industry pivots towards sustainability and health-conscious choices, APEDA's efforts at the Expo underscored India's commitment to superior organic products.

Through this initiative, APEDA aims to forge strategic collaborations and strengthen India's position as a trusted source of sustainable and healthy food, the ministry said.

The India Pavilion at the Expo stood as a testament to India's organic excellence, highlighting high-quality products, inspiring exporter stories, and a collective commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future.

APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is responsible for the development, promotion, and facilitation of agricultural and processed food product exports from India, with a focus on enhancing India's presence in the global organic food market. (ANI)

