BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 10: The Apeejay Stya and Svran Group recently hosted the 11th Indian Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) Dr. Stya Paul Awards 2024-25. The aim was to continue its noble mission to foster ground-breaking research and recognise exemplary contributions in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Also Read | Apple Delays Advanced Siri Features, May Introduce in 2026.

Instituted to recognise excellence in scholarly papers published in the IOG Journal for Basic & Clinical Research, these highly regarded awards recognise and celebrate medical research and practice excellence. This eagerly awaited annual occasion, now an integral part of the national and global medical community, was conducted in New Delhi, drawing esteemed professionals from across the globe.

The IOG Dr. Stya Paul Awards 2024-25 were conferred on authors for the best papers published in the journal across three distinguished categories: Best Case Report, Best Review Article, and Best Original Study. Additionally, Special Awards were presented to recognise exceptional contributions made by members of the medical fraternity in various domains.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 11 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The highlight of the event was the illuminating Oration Lecture delivered by Dr. Errico Zupi, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Siena, Italy. An acclaimed expert in the field, Dr. Zupi is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Disorders and a former advisor to the American Association of Gynaecologic Laparoscopists. His address on: Maximizing Ultrasound Utility Across Obstetrics & Gynaecology presented indispensable observations, enriching the discourse and enhancing the discussion on cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic uses in the field. Dr. Zupi elucidated the pivotal role of ultrasound in obstetrics and gynaecology, tracing its evolution and highlighting its wide-ranging applications and cutting-edge advancements. He underscored how ultrasound has revolutionised maternal and foetal health assessment, progressing from early static imaging to real-time dynamic visualisation, Doppler ultrasound, and sophisticated 3D/4D imaging. He also shed light on its indispensable role in pregnancy monitoring, early detection of foetal anomalies, evaluation of gynaecological conditions, and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, reinforcing its significance in modern medical practice.

Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, and daughter of Dr. Stya Paul said, "These awards in the name of Dr. Stya Paul are meant to go beyond remembering his illustrious life by cherishing the values he stood for and to take them forward." She added that apart from his immense contribution to education and industry, Dr. Stya Paul was also deeply involved in supporting healthcare issues and the welfare of women and children. She added that through his life journey, Dr. Stya Paul exemplified that against all odds, extraordinary heights can be achieved by dreaming with determination, grit and resilience, to attain the grandest version of oneself.

Nishant Berlia, Dr. Neha Berlia and Aditya Berlia, Co-owners and Directors (Family Business Board), Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, also graced the occasion with their esteemed presence. All of them are grandchildren of Dr. Stya Paul, and are spearheading various verticals of the group, under the overarching leadership of Sushma Paul Berlia.

The Indian Obstetrics & Gynaecology (IOG) Journal, established in 2011, serves as a premier specialty publication that caters to emerging and seasoned authors and researchers in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. It provides a comprehensive platform for the publication of high-quality research, fostering academic excellence and innovation.

Published by Apeejay Stya Publishing Pvt. Ltd., the journal maintains editorial independence in its scientific content, ensuring credibility and rigorous peer review. The IOG Journal is indexed in EBSCO and Google Scholar and has also been included in the prestigious UGC Care List, further solidifying its reputation as a respected resource in the medical research community.

As in previous years, the conference acted as a great platform for networking for doctors and researchers, where they could share information, learn from each other's experiences, and discuss important issues in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology field.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)