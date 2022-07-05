New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo always speaks about something new, innovative and something that revolutionizes the construction industry. Yet again, the company has proved it right by launching Steel Building Solutions technology. To be a part of this change APL Apollo invited the best in the industry to join and share their experience in the industry over the years and their experience with Tubular Technology.

Steel Building Solutions is the 'NAYI-SOCH' we all need. APL Apollo has transformed the future of building and construction with its exclusive range of heavy structural tubular products. Steel Building Solutions technology and Apollo Column tubes are known as the heart of Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) due to their faster speed of project completion, superior quality, strength, cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness.

Also Read | Ola Electric, Okinawa & Others Asked To Show Cause Notices by Centre After EV Fire Incidents.

APL Apollo's Chief Strategy Officer, Anubhav Gupta presented how APL Apollo's products can benefit the construction industry to achieve Speed, Cost Benefits, Quality, and Environment at the same time. The event also had reputed industry stalwarts from steel fabrication, structural engineering and architect backgrounds who gave presentations on the benefits of Tubular technology.

Now, the entire building can be built on Tubular sections (Hollow Steel Sections) which saves time and the fabrication gets much easier with these structural steel tubes. Minimal or no on-ground fabrication is required as it is prefabricated, precisely engineered and cut to length which speeds up the process and saves around 16 days per slab as compared to conventional/traditional methods of Construction.

Also Read | PV Sindhu Birthday Special: Four Best Career Wins of India's Olympic Medallist Badminton Player.

These tubes by APL Apollo are used across various prominent structures like hospitals, housing, Factories, warehouses, cold storage, shopping malls, commercial offices, oxygen plants, data centres, food parks etc. Currently, tubes by APL Apollo are being used to build 7 hospitals at different locations across New Delhi.

For more information, please visit www.aplapollo.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)