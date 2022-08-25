New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo, India's No.1 structural steel tube company is participating in the 11th edition of India's warehousing show at Pragati maidan with two of their latest construction technology.

The innovation that will change the construction industry, and innovation that nobody ever thought of, introducing, a more convenient technology and a more efficient solution for construction. The Next-Gen steel building solution and Navrang-color coated coils and sheets. Yet again APL Apollo is bringing the revolution in construction industry. Ensuring easier and more efficient solution for faster and better construction.

APL Apollo is proud to introduce the NAYI-SOCH, the next-gen steel building solution, a technology that we all need. APL Apollo has transformed the future of building and construction with its exclusive range of heavy structural tubular products. Steel Building Solutions technology and Apollo Column tubes are known as the heart of Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) due to its faster speed of project completion, superior quality, strength, cost effectiveness and eco-friendliness.

Now, the entire building can be built on Tubular sections (Hollow Steel Sections) which save time, the fabrication gets much more easier with these structural steel tubes. Minimal or no on-ground fabrication is required as it is pre-fabricated, precisely engineered and cut to length which speeds up the process and saves around 16 days per slab as compared to conventional/traditional methods of Construction.

Another innovation of APL Apollo is the wide range of colour coated coils and sheets for PEB Purlins under the brand umbrella of 'Navrang'. The colour coated steel range promoted under 'Apollo Navrang' has its target market across construction industry-especially pre-engineered building structures for warehouses and industrial sheds.

The main attraction of this new development is that all these industries will immediately get rid of their manual in-house paint shops. All major steel components where post painting is required will be replaced with pre-painted steel by APL Apollo and this leads to cost & time saving.

These products are not just aesthetically better but also has longer shelf life due to its three-layer coating of aluminium, zinc and paint, preventing it from corrosion and making it more durable and long lasting. No paint shop required, it is anti-scratch and the easier fabrication. Apl apollo is the first company to come up with thicker color coated coils and sheets for PEB. Available in all sizes of thickness starting from 0.6 mm to 3.00 mm and width of 300 mm to 750 mm.

Both our products are a revolution in construction industry, they are the nayi soch we all need. A soch that improves the efficiency of construction and makes it better, faster and more cost efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

For more information, please visit: www.aplapollo.com.

