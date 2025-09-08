BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Apna.co, India's leading jobs and careers platform in collaboration with Chandigarh University and Venture Catalysts, has announced the nationwide launch of Campus Tank, India's largest startup launchpad for young founders. With a $6 million funding pool, the initiative will provide capital, mentorship, incubation, and training to entrepreneurs under 30. Since registrations opened, over 20,000 aspiring founders have registered. The program will identify the most promising ideas, guide them through structured incubation, and culminate later this year with a showcase where founders pitch their ventures to investors and industry leaders.

Registrations reveal strong interest in priority sectors: 23% in AI, Data & Future Tech, 15% in Climate & Clean Energy, and 15% in Healthcare & Wellness. Collectively, these account for over 50% of submissions, underscoring the shift of India's young entrepreneurs toward deep-tech and impact-driven innovation.

Momentum Through City Showcases

Campus Tank has already hosted successful editions in Punjab and Delhi, drawing strong participation from government leaders, industry experts, and young innovators.

The Punjab edition, inaugurated at Chandigarh University on 1st September 2025 by Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, featured a panel discussion on "Campus to Capital: Empowering Young Innovators" with speakers including Jagmeet Singh Bedi (CII), Vineet Khurana (SACC India), Megha Sablok (JustHerbs), and Amit Singhal (Fluid Ventures).

The Delhi edition, held on 6th September 2025, was marked by the presence of prominent ecosystem leaders such as Dr. Jitendra Singh (Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions), Mr. Siddharth Anand (Associate Director - Enterprise Marketing, Apna.co), Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma (Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts), and Prof. (Dr.) T. G. Sitharam (Chairman, AICTE).

These showcases have set the stage for the national program, which will culminate in a Demo Day later this year.

Leaders on the Launch

Speaking about the launch, Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co, said: "India needs a million entrepreneurs to transform its future. At Apna, we already empower 6 crore Indians and see the ambition of youth every day - from lecture halls to small towns to startup hubs. With Campus Tank, we are taking that energy to a national stage. This is not just about funding startups; it is about creating a movement that will generate jobs, build sustainable companies, and accelerate India's growth story. And it is telling that more than half of our 20,000 startups registered are building in AI, climate, and healthcare - the very sectors that will define India's next decade."

Adding to this, Vansh Oberoi, Managing Partner - VC Grid and Chief Investment Officer - Venture Catalysts, said: "Campus Tank democratizes access to capital and mentorship for under-30 founders. This $6 million pool is about giving young entrepreneurs the backing and networks they need to scale faster."

Highlighting the role of academia, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, commented: "Campus Tank is an important step to empower young entrepreneurs and aligns with the Startup India mission. We are proud to support Apna and Venture Catalysts in encouraging innovation among India's youth."

With India's largest early talent hiring ecosystem of over 6 crore job seekers and 7 lakh+ employers, Apna.co brings unmatched reach and scale to Campus Tank. Chandigarh University strengthens the initiative with its powerful innovation ecosystem, anchored by an incubator that filed 1,126 patents and mobilized over Rs. 5 crore in startup funding in 2023-24. Venture Catalysts further amplifies the opportunity through its extensive investor network and proven track record as one of the world's most active early-stage investors. Together, this partnership unites innovation, capital, and mentorship at a time when India's startup base has surged to more than 176,000 ventures in 2025, up from just 400 in 2014.

Registrations are now open for founders under 30. Shortlisted startups will gain access to incubation, mentorship, and the chance to showcase their ventures at Demo Day, where they will compete for the prestigious Campus Tank Spotlight Awards and pitch to top investors and industry leaders.

