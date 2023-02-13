Applications now open for 2023 as University of Canberra expands its Bachelor of Nursing offering at new Sydney Hills campus

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Canberra is accepting applications for its Bachelor of Nursing course to be offered at the University's Sydney Hills campus from Semester Two 2023.

From August 2023, students will be able to attend the new, state-of-the-art campus at the University of Canberra Sydney Hills (UCSH) - in Castle Hill.

Also Read | 8 Tips to Keep Your Gutters Working For Years.

The University has expanded its in-demand Bachelor of Nursing course outside of its locale in the Nation's Capital, in response to growth in North West Sydney.

"We're excited to be bringing our globally respected course to the Sydney Hills district, and equipping our students with the necessary skills, experience and qualifications to join the local healthcare workforce," said Professor Michelle Lincoln, Executive Dean of the University's Faculty of Health.

Also Read | Dubai Concert 2023: Atif Aslam and Firdaus Orchestra to Perform Live At The International Concert.

"Our Sydney Hills campus will provide exceptional student facilities, equivalent to those at our Bruce campus in Canberra. These include computer labs, lab spaces, simulated hospital wards and high-tech teaching spaces to meet the University's nursing course delivery requirements."

The three-year full-time undergraduate course is being offered in partnership with the Education Centre of Australia (ECA).

The University's Sydney Hills campus is located in the northwest of the Sydney CBD, close to major shopping centres, Castle Towers and Castle Mall, Castle Hill, as well as cafes, restaurants and local shops, which will provide a range of services to support UCSH students.

This two-storey, purpose-built campus offers 2,000 square metres of teaching and study spaces, equipped with all the facilities and equipment needed for the delivery of a world-class nursing curriculum.

"There is high demand for health courses in this locale, and through this partnership at our Sydney Hills campus we believe we will see significant growth in the University's nursing course offering," said Professor Lincoln.

Students studying at the University of Canberra Sydney Hills campus will have access to local and regional clinical placements and employment opportunities, further enhancing their student experience.

"This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring nurses to learn from experienced University of Canberra staff while gaining valuable insight into the profession through our strong partnerships within the healthcare industry," Professor Lincoln said.

They are now accepting applications to commence studies in August 2023.

For more information visit www.canberra.edu.au/sydney-hills.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)