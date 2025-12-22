SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, a premier engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened admissions to its B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Admission to all B.Tech programmes at SIT Pune is offered through the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2026.

Important Dates:

* Last Date of Online Registration for SITEEE: 15th April, 2026* Test Dates : 2 May 2026 and 10 May 2026 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm * Programme Commences: 20th July 2026

Registration Instructions: * Visit www.set-test.org and click on Register* Read and accept the Terms & Conditions by clicking Continue* Fill in the required personal and academic details* Save and continue to generate your SET/SITEEE ID* Verify your registration using the OTP sent to your registered email and mobile number* Log in using your SET/SITEEE ID and password* Pay the SITEEE entrance test fee and the programme registration fee* Select Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune and your preferred B.Tech programme(s)The SET/SITEEE ID should be used for all future correspondence and admission-related activities.Eligibility criteria:

Students applying for B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

For admission to B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics & Automation, Robotics and AI candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects

The students must secure a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for the reserved category). Students who have completed a D.Voc. stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible.

To support students from diverse academic backgrounds, SIT Pune offers bridge courses in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing, and related foundational subjects.

International students may apply through the Symbiosis International Centre for International Education (SCIE) at https://www.scie.ac.in/

SIT Pune offers NBA-accredited programmes and a curriculum aligned with NEP-2020, balancing fundamental principles with advanced technological knowledge across its seven B.Tech specializations -- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Automation and Robotics & AI. The campus features high-quality infrastructure, multimedia classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, high-end computing facilities, a modern library with digital resources, auditoriums, seminar halls, separate hostels for boys and girls, and extensive sports facilities.

The institute also hosts specialized centres such as the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre, TCIL-funded 5G lab, and Infosys Makers Lab, designed to upskill graduates in emerging technologies. SIT Pune fosters dynamic learning through industry collaborations, honours courses, global immersion programmes, and international partnerships with universities including University College Dublin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, RUDN University, and others. Dual degree and academic progression programmes are offered in collaboration with Loughborough University, Aston University, Deakin University, and the University of East Anglia.

"The holistic curriculum, industry-aligned pedagogy, and global exposure at SIT Pune are designed to nurture future-ready engineers who are innovative, socially responsible, and globally competent," said Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, SIT Pune.

The curriculum integrates core engineering subjects with creative thinking, design thinking, liberal arts, and entrepreneurship, while platforms like the Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) encourage students to evolve as entrepreneurs and leaders. Robust industry linkages have led to placements with packages reaching up to 24 LPA, reflecting SIT Pune's commitment to shaping engineers ready for the global technological landscape.

For more details visit: https://www.sitpune.edu.in/ | Online Registration - SIT2026For admission-related queries, contact: btechadmissions@sitpune.edu.in

