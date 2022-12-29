New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/ATK): Online marketplace for art, You.Art has launched its 3rd curation of paintings by the name You.Momentum on its online platform. This curation is for the art enthusiasts and collectors who take particular interest in Indian Contemporary Art. The mediums of works in this curation range from acrylics, watercolour to mixed media and the types of paintings range from abstract, landscape, figurative, florals to pop. Each work of art is unique to the style of the creator. The artworks can be viewed in installation mode in the virtual gallery on You.Art website from the comfort of one's home or office, and can also be demonstrated on the walls of the buyer through the technology of augmented reality (AR), even before making a purchase. The technology is designed to work best on the user's smartphone for their convenience.

Each curation of You.Art comprises 100 artworks that are showcased on the online gallery and are run for sale for 100 days. After 100 days, the unsold artworks are moved to the old curations section where they are exhibited alongside previous curations, and a fresh curation of 100 artworks is put up. So far fifty plus artists from different parts of the country have participated on this platform, giving the online gallery a multi-cultural dimension. You.Art, a Mumbai-based online marketplace for art pieces, was launched in 2020 by founders Geeta Nallani and Sudha Gattu.

"We personally visit artists' studios. Meeting and talking to them has given us a deeper insight into their work and thought process that goes in making a good work of art. Sometimes the simplest forms can express the deepest meanings," says Geeta Nallani, founder & CEO of You.Art.

In this curation, one can expect artworks that are centric to nature. "This time, we have included more works that are closer to nature. We believe that art collectors and audiences will love to see and collect works that are soothing and that can give them a feel of life they might have been missing in their busy bustling lives," says Sudha Gattu, Co-founder at You.Art. The artworks are priced in an affordable manner so as to cater to a wider audience and art lovers. The founders believe that their art enthusiasts will love this collection as it has a variety of subjects for every interest.

The Indian art market has seen a growth of 57.3 per cent from FY20 to FY21. The collective turnover of art sales clocked in at Rs 880.9 crore in FY21. According to Indian Art Investor's Indian Art Market Report for H1FY23, as of 30 September 2022 a turnover of USD 75.8 million has been recorded already. The art market is currently driven by new millennial collectors, giving the medium of online galleries a spotlight.

Post the pandemic, the Indian art industry saw growth, rather than getting beaten down. With the hybrid system, people are spending more time at home and hence have a higher desire not only to beautify and customize their spaces but to improvise the aesthetic value of their surroundings. And there is no better force than Art to express one's individualism.

Started in 2021, You.Art was set up by founders Geeta Nallani and Sudha Gattu with the vision to become the largest online marketplace for Indian contemporary artists at a global level. With more than 60 artists listed on the platform, You.Art is digitizing the way art is curated and sold in India, making the process smooth and seamless for both the buyers and the artists. Canvas paintings, Water colors & Mixed Media works are some of the mediums available on the platform for now. Abstract, Landscape, Figurative, Spiritual are some of the types of paintings you can choose. The company works on the motto of 'Bridging the gap between You and Art'.

