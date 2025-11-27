PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: In India's fast-evolving and competitively growing real estate sector, where every investment carries both opportunity and huge risk, clarity in decision-making has become paramount and the ultimate differentiator. Archonet (archonet.in), a pioneering company in real estate technology, is redefining how developers, architects and investors make confident, risk-free decisions with its flagship platforms -- LandWise and FinWise. The launch of LandWise 2.0 marks a major milestone, strengthening Archonet's role as the industry's real estate decision engine -- moving beyond traditional feasibility tools to deliver true decision intelligence.

LandWise has already established itself as a category-defining solution for land evaluation. With LandWise 2.0, Archonet takes a decisive step forward, offering a decision-making platform that transforms complexity into clarity.

The new version empowers developers to move faster, collaborate better, and evaluate projects with greater confidence. By embedding industry-driven insights, LandWise 2.0 enables realistic estimates and sharper go/no-go decisions, ensuring capital is deployed with precision. It is not just an upgrade -- it is a reimagination of how land feasibility is approached, turning feasibility into a strategic advantage.

Archonet's credibility and its platform value is underscored by adoption from marquee developers such as Mahindra Lifespaces, Rustomjee, and many more. These organisations have integrated LandWise into their decision-making processes, reflecting the trust and confidence the industry places in Archonet's solutions.

Some developers are using LandWise to streamline land evaluation, enabling quicker, more confident decisions in complex urban environments. Others are using the platform to strengthen project planning, ensuring decisions are aligned with both market demand and investor expectations. Together, these outcomes highlight how Archonet is not just a software product but a strategic enabler of risk-aware investment decisions.

Complementing LandWise is FinWise, Archonet's financial decision-making platform. While LandWise clarifies the physical and regulatory aspects of land, FinWise ensures that every project is backed by sound financial judgment.

By enabling scenario modeling, transparent ROI projections, and early risk detection, FinWise gives developers and investors the confidence to move forward with clarity. Together, LandWise and FinWise form a comprehensive decision intelligence suite that empowers stakeholders to act decisively and de-risk investments.

Archonet's journey with LandWise reflects deep collaboration with the real estate community. Over the past 1.5 years, the company has worked with more than 100 developers across India, ensuring the platform is grounded in real-world challenges and opportunities. This industry-driven development process has made LandWise uniquely attuned to the needs of India's real estate ecosystem.

Mahek Chheda, CEO and Co-Founder of Archonet, said:"At Archonet, we believe real estate decisions should be fast, clear, and confident. LandWise 2.0 is the result of rigorous development shaped by insights from over 100 developers. By combining LandWise with FinWise, we are empowering India's real estate ecosystem to de-risk investments and act decisively at the critical stages of the project."

Archonet's mission goes beyond product innovation. By combining technology with deep industry insight, the company is reshaping how projects are conceived, evaluated, and executed. The launch of LandWise 2.0 signals Archonet's continued commitment to innovation, while FinWise ensures that financial clarity is never compromised.

For policymakers, business leaders, and investors, the message is clear: informed decision-making -- built on stronger feasibility and sharper intelligence -- is the foundation of real estate success, and Archonet is revolutionising how it is achieved with precision and speed.

