New Delhi [India] May 18 (ANI/ATK): Earning a recognition for being a leading manufacturer of high-quality Recyclable and Reusable Packaging Solutions, Arihant Pack Plast have emerged as a one-stop solution for offering comprehensive range of products that complies with international quality standards and industry norms. Exporting products to almost seven different countries, the firm envisions maintaining what they have built till date and spread their quality products to all other different countries. Their mission is to make this brand global with an impactful image in Plastic industry.

Incepted by Binit Shah in 1992, the firm strives to surpass the expectations of the clients be it Packaging, Printing, Competitive Pricing or Timely delivery of Products. Arihant Pack Plast is engaged in manufacturing of Injection Moulded Articles and the clients which have been in their portfolio since 1992 are still their clients and they do not prefer to change their packaging company only because they have the great quality and service to offer with that a deep routed relations with the clients such as Haldiram's Group Nagpur, Honest Group, Farki Group, Havmor Group, Sankalp Group, Sheetal Ice-cream and The Chocolate Room.

Also Read | ACG-NBA Jump Programme, Identifying Aspiring Indian Basketballers, Set To Return.

Arihant Pack Plast is driven by a high-calibre, passionate and values driven professional team with vision of becoming the leading manufacturer of plastic moulded articles in India providing packing solutions to food industry. This Father and Daughter Duo wants to break the stereotype that only son can join and carry forward the business legacy of a father. Zeel Shah is a firm believer that Plastic is a miraculous material which can be recycled 1000 times, so if plastic being used, disposed and recycled responsibly, plastic can also be termed as environment friendly material.

Getting inspiration from her target, Zeel Shah was privileged to get Times Award for her outstanding contribution in Plastic Industry. Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani also had acknowledged her with an award for one of the emerging women Industrialist in Gujarat. She also got an award for the outstanding contribution in Manufacturing Industry on Women's Entrepreneurship Day. Future goal of Arihant Pack Plast is to make Arihant Pack Plast a global brand to provide one stop packaging solutions to the clients.

Also Read | Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Moonrise Time: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhu, Significance and Celebrations Related to Lord Ganesha Festival.

During COVID19 when the world was suffering from a huge impact, Zeel has served the Nation by providing free mental health guidance, community meals to the people in need, Sanitaires to all orphanages, Medical kits to all the community centres with the support of several NGOs of the nation. Zeel believes that it is our moral responsibility to serve nation in need. Her social contribution and services have also been blessed by several Cabinet Ministers and spiritual leaders of this nation.

With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, zeel has joined hands with many social organizations to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India and believes that "We have Got one life and we have to make it large, I am setting an example for all girls out their to live their dreams".

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)