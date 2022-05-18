The festive occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the 13 significant Sankatahara Ganesha Chaturthi Vratas the people of the Hindu community observe in a calendar year. Devotees worship different forms of Lord Ganesha in high regard on this auspicious day. There are several rituals and traditions which are accustomed to Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. If you are looking for more important information about the observance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 – its date, puja muhurat, rituals, and significance, then you have arrived at the right place. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

What Is the Date of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022?

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Vaishakha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. And as per the Gregorian calendar, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the period between April-May. Hence, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will take place on May 19, i.e., Thursday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022?

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date: May 19, Thursday

Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 10:56 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 11:36 PM on May 18, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 08:23 PM on May 19, 2022

What Is the Puja Vidhi and Rituals of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi?

People follow many rituals on the holy occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. Early bathing before or during sunrise is highly recommended. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

A lot of devotees religiously follow Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrata on this auspicious day. A full day fast is observed to please Lord Ganesha. There is a cultural significance to the sighting of the Moon and Ganesh Puja.

People clean their place of worship and offer flowers, sweets, incense sticks, rice, coconut, and other holy items to the deity of Lord Ganesha while worshipping him. A holy lamp is lit, and prayers, mantras, bhajans, and kirtans are sung in high devotion of the Almighty. People also prepare special Naivedya or Bhog, also Modak, and offer it to Sri Ganesha before being distributed to all devotees.

What Is the Significance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi?

The observance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is culturally significant. As Lord Ganesha is fondly known as Lord Vighnaharta, it is believed that people who follow all the rituals dutifully are blessed immensely. It is said that if the occasion of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Saturday, it is considered highly auspicious and is rather called ‘Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi’.

It is said that it was on this occasion that Lord Ganesha was anointed as the Supreme God. People who observe Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrata are rid of their past and present sins and are cleared of future obstacles in their life. Lord Ganesha also blesses his devotees with utmost health, wealth, and prosperity on this auspicious event.

