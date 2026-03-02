VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 2: Aligning with the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, Arkel India on Thursday opened a new manufacturing facility at an investment of about ₹100 crore in Phase 1 at GIDC Estate in Savli-Manjusar in Vadodara district of Gujarat, India. The advanced, technology-driven manufacturing capability will focus on locally manufacturing high-quality lift electronic systems, thereby reducing import dependency.

The main benefit of local manufacturing is to produce electronic systems fully compliant with the new IS-17900 Standard. With that, Arkel is the only local "Made in India" electronics supplier that is meeting the new lift standards.

The new plant also marks Arkel India's entry into manufacturing advanced lift electronic systems. Until now, the company had been marketing these systems. The new facility reinforces Arkel's role in India's vertical mobility, infrastructure, and real estate growth.

The facility will manufacture automated PCB assembly lines along with semi-automatic MR control panel lines. It will also make integrated lift control systems MR, MRL and Slim Panels.

These solutions use IoT-enabled smart technologies, energy efficiency, durability, and precision control. They support the needs of high-rise residential, commercial, healthcare, retail, transit hubs, and infrastructure projects.

The products coming out of the facility will boost infrastructure and real estate in India, supporting national infrastructure projects like airports, railway stations, urban redevelopment, and smart cities. They will also enable reliable vertical mobility for high-rise housing, commercial, and public buildings.

The facility will create direct and indirect jobs in India. The company will collaborate with ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering institutes, providing apprenticeship and upskilling in electronics and automation.

The manufacturing plant in Vadodara aligns strongly with the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, enhancing local value addition, local sourcing, strengthening supply chain resilience, and improving market responsiveness. The increasing localization of components and technology adapted for Indian conditions aligns with the Government of India's initiatives like the Semiconductor Mission, PM Gati Shakti, Smart Cities, AMRUT, and PMAY.

"India is one of the fastest-growing elevator markets in the world, with annual demand over 1,00,000 units, driven by rapid urbanisation, Smart Cities initiatives, AMRUT projects, housing developments under PMAY, and major infrastructure expansion across metros, airports, and railway redevelopment programmes,'' said Vadiraj Katti, Managing Director, Arkel Electronic India Pvt. Ltd, emphasising the investment of about Rs 100 crore in Phase 1.

The new plant signifies global-local synergy and will help India position itself as a manufacturing and export hub for Asia-Pacific markets. "The establishment of the Arkel India's manufacturing unit marks a strategic milestone in strengthening Innovalift's presence in Asia-Pacific and reinforces Arkel's long-term commitment to India as a manufacturing and innovation hub,'' said Andrea Veggian, CEO, Innovalift AB, Sweden, whose company had acquired Turkiye-based Arkel in January 2025.

The new facility, set up on a 1,35,000 sqft area, will manufacture about 36,000 units a year in a single shift. The state-of-the-art electronic manufacturing setup has fully controlled temperature, humidity, cleanliness, and electrostatic discharge management systems.

"The facility represents modern, precision-driven manufacturing excellence, built to meet global quality standards, local requirements and standards while proudly contributing to India's industrial growth story,'' said Metin Cenk Ceylan, CEO Global, Arkel Elektrik Elektronik.

Arkel Electronic India is a leading manufacturer of advanced electronic control systems for the vertical transportation industry, serving markets across India and the Asia-Pacific region. As part of its growth and localisation strategy, the company is inaugurating a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Savli in Vadodara district of Gujarat, India. Equipped with modern technology and infrastructure, the facility underscores Arkel's commitment to innovation, quality, and strengthening India's advanced manufacturing ecosystem, while catering to both domestic and international elevator markets. The local manufacturing will be from component level to the finished product level which shows the level of technology investment.

