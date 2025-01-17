SMPL

Dubai [UAE], January 17: Arrow Greentech Ltd. is thrilled to announce its participation in India's biggest Agri Inputs Trade Show, the ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet, organized by the Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI). The show is scheduled for January 21-22, 2025, in Dubai. Since its inception in 1997, ICSCE has established itself as a premier platform for the agri-inputs sector, fostering collaboration, innovation, and global networking. The 2025 edition promises to be the most impactful yet, featuring a Concurrent Plenary Session that will offer invaluable insights from agricultural leaders worldwide.

Also Read | 17 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

India has become a pivotal player in the crop protection sector. Guided by the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family), India is positioning itself as a global hub for the production of pesticides and other agri-inputs.

Arrow Greentech Ltd. a leader in water-soluble film technologies and eco-friendly packaging, announces its participation in the ICSCE 2025 Buyer-Seller Meet. During the event, The company will showcase its groundbreaking packaging solutions at Booth No. 31. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of the global agricultural community. As a pioneer in sustainable and innovative solutions, Arrow Greentech Ltd. is committed to driving growth in agriculture through eco-friendly, effective solutions. The company's participation in ICSCE 2025 underscores its commitment to supporting the global agricultural community, promoting sustainability, and offering solutions that enhance the efficiency of agri-inputs.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover, Who Stabbed Paramedical Technician for Refusing To Marry, Arrested in Karnataka.

About ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet

The ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet, organized by PMFAI, is a flagship event that brings together stakeholders from across the agri-inputs value chain. Attendees will include manufacturers, exporters, importers, R&D experts, and technology innovators. The event offers attendees the chance to engage with a wide array of industry leaders, fostering global partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The event will be providing attendees with insights from global agricultural experts on the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of farming. One of the key objectives of ICSCE 2025 is to highlight India's growing significance in the global crop protection chemical industry. With 55% of the market share expected to come from exports, India's role as a leading exporter of agri-inputs will be underscored during the event.

Key Highlights of ICSCE 2025

- Global Networking & Knowledge Sharing: ICSCE 2025 connects stakeholders from over 50 countries and hosts plenary sessions on crop protection, AI, drones, and sustainable farming.

- Spotlight on Indian Innovations: Highlights India's leadership in generic agrochemicals, biological solutions, and export growth, showcasing its role as a global agri-inputs leader.

- Innovative Exhibitions: Features cutting-edge technologies and advancements in crop protection, precision farming, and sustainable agriculture.

About Arrow Greentech Ltd.

Founded in 1992, Arrow Greentech Ltd. has been a pioneer in sustainable solutions, with a focus on environmental care and innovation. At the heart of this innovation is Watersol™, their flagship brand specializing in PVA films. Watersol™ underwent its first trial in 1985, making India the first producer of water-soluble films and establishing a prominent position on the global stage. Envisioning a green future, their PVA Films are designed to dissolve completely upon contact with water, leaving no residue and ensuring they are 100% biodegradable and non-toxic. Over the years, Arrow Greentech Ltd. has refined its expertise in PVA film technology, positioning Watersol™ as a benchmark in green packaging and establishing the company as a global leader in sustainable packaging innovations.

The company's products are designed for maximum efficiency, with robust safety measures to meet the demands of the most discerning consumers. Its expertise spans multiple industries, including health, hygiene, packaging, printing, and security, showcasing its versatility and innovation. A testament to this innovation is its active participation with the Collaborative International Pesticides Analytical Council (CIPAC), which highlights its dedication to global standards in pesticides and chemical analysis. This collaboration underscores the company's product (Water Soluble Film) adheres to stringent international benchmarks. ARROW GREENTECH consistently delivers solutions of the highest quality and sustainability. Its innovations leave a positive impact on the environment and the industries it serves, reflecting its role as a leader in driving eco-friendly and efficient advancements globally.

For more information visit https://watersolublefilm.com/products/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)