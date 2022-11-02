Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): Artemis Cardiac Care, a revered chain of cardiac hospitals, has now associated with Kothari Hospital, Bikaner, to extend its services to the city. Under the name of Kothari Artemis Heart Centre, the association will officially come into force from today, i.e., November 1, 2022, with the inauguration being held on the hospital premises. Dr. Neeraj K. Pawan, the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, and Dr M. Abrar, the CHMO of Bikaner, were present at the inauguration ceremony to grace the occasion.

The partnership aims to provide quality cardiac care services to the people of Bikaner while also making quality care more accessible to them. The Kothari Artemis Heart Centre will be dedicated to diagnosing and treating a plethora of heart-related diseases of varying severity. The facility will provide services like non-invasive cardiology, interventional cardiology, percutaneous valvular interventions, electrophysiology, and more to the patients in Bikaner and the nearby vicinity.

By teaming up with Kothari Hospital, Artemis Cardiac Care takes another step toward making cardiac services more accessible across the country. The chain of hospitals nurtures a mission to help people living in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities receive quality cardiac care. Along with Bikaner, Artemis Cardiac Care also provides holistic healthcare services in various other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

By helping Artemis extend its services to Bikaner, Kothari Hospital provides the people of Bikaner with access to state-of-the-art cardiac services. Kothari Artemis Heart Centre is in sync with the latest technologies and equipment to offer quality services that are relevant in the healthcare sector at the moment. The hospital follows an asset-light model to improve the agility of the services offered by all healthcare professionals in the facility. It encourages the much-needed shift of resources that allows doctors to focus on the issues that matter the most.

The management team at Kothari Hospital considers the association with Artemis Cardiac Care to be an opportunity to introduce modern cardiac services to the people of Bikaner. It believes that joining hands with the pioneers in the field of cardiac care will add to the 25-year-old legacy of Kothari Hospital, allowing the new venture to ensure healthy and happy hearts in Bikaner.

Dr Kapil Mohan, Head-Strategy and Operations at Artemis Cardiac Care, who has actively worked on the asset-light model, believes that the association with Kothari Hospital will positively change the diagnosis and treatment of heart-related issues in Bikaner. He says, "Every patient across the country deserves quality cardiac care services. With Kothari Artemis Heart Centre, we aim to open doors to wholesome cardiac care for the people of Bikaner. "

Artemis Cardiac Care (ACC) Pvt Ltd is a JV between Artemis Hospitals and Philips Medical Systems Netherlands BV, engaged to boast comprehensive clinical and administrative solutions for the treatment of cardiac (heart) disease. ACC owns and operates comprehensive cardiology centers in tier 2 and 3 cities to provide affordable, quality care. Artemis Cardiac Care's vision is to build a chain of 30-35 such centers in the next 3-4 years.

