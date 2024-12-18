NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Ascendion, a trailblazer in AI-powered software engineering, is proud to announce once again its certification as a great workplace. This global accolade reinforces our commitment to a workplace culture that drives innovation, fosters inclusion, and empowers individuals to thrive.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Retires From International Cricket: A Look at Star Indian All-Rounder’s Stats and Achievements As He Ends Glorious Career.

At Ascendion, we redefine what it means to be a technology leader by delivering "Engineering to the Power of AI". Our mission is to revolutionize software engineering with AI-driven talent orchestration and innovation, solving critical client challenges in trust, velocity, and capital efficiency. This certification isn't just a milestone-it's a reflection of our values: bold optimism, relentless curiosity, deep empathy, and unwavering allyship.

"Being recognized as a great workplace for two years in a row highlights the transformative culture we've built--one that empowers our people to achieve extraordinary outcomes for themselves and our clients," said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Services. "This recognition validates our relentless focus on leveraging AI to elevate human potential, enabling our teams to create software that impacts lives."

Also Read | Wordle Hints and Answers Guide: What 5-Letter Words Contain Maximum Vowels? Tips, Tricks and Strategies To Help You Solve the Next Word Puzzle Game.

"Our people are the heart of Ascendion," added Sangeeta Shetty, Associate Vice President, Human Resources. "This certification reflects the trust, respect, and innovation that fuel our culture. It belongs to every Ascender who embodies our mission to deliver AI-enhanced solutions that drive meaningful change."

As a Great Place To Work CertifiedTM company, Ascendion continues to lead in AI-first engineering, leveraging proprietary platforms like AVA+ to boost developer velocity by 60%, achieve 100% engineering transparency, and cut time to market by nearly half. Our innovative approaches empower enterprises to scale faster, innovate smarter, and deliver real-world impact.

This recognition builds on our recent accolade as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2023 and further solidifies Ascendion's reputation as the partner of choice for engineering a future shaped by generative AI and human ingenuity.

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey with a remote/hybrid workforce and 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. Ascendion is a leader in digital engineering services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses.

For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)