Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he will no longer be competing in the international format of cricket. Ashwin announced his retirement after IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 ended in a draw. Ashwin out of nowhere announced that he is going to quit his international cricketing career. Ashwin has always been a top asset for the India National Cricket Team in all formats. He was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup. As an all-rounder, Ashwin has also took India over the finishing line with his batting ability when needed. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Virat Kohli Reacts As Star India Spinner Announces Retirement, Says 'Wish You Nothing but the Best' (See Post).

Ashwin is a very capable player with his bowling skills but is also a good talent when looking at his batting ability as he can play some big strikes when required. In the 2015 edition of the Cricket World Cup Ashwin scalped a total of 13 wickets and helped India reach the semi-final stage of the tournament. Ashwin has always been a menace to the opponents on both home soil and away soil. Ashwin who is 38 years of age will continue to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) and other domestic tournaments. He will represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025.

Alongside IPL, Ashwin will continue to take part in other domestic tournaments as of now. But he brings down his 13-year-old long international career. "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel that there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to explore it and showcase that at club-level cricket. But this will be my last day," said Ashwin. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Top Records by India’s Greatest All-Rounder That Establish His Legacy in International Cricket.

Ravi Ashwin's Stats in International Cricket

Format Matches Wickets Runs 50s 100s Best Bowling Figures HS Test 106 537 3503 14 6 13/140 124 ODIs 116 156 707 1 0 4/25 65 T20Is 65 72 184 0 0 4/8 31*

Ravi Ashwin's Achievements and Records in International Cricket

#Ashwin has 11 Player of the Series awards which is the most by any player in Test cricket history. He has the seventh most across all formats.

#Ravi Ashwin took only 98 matches to complete 500 Test wickets which is the second fastest in Test match cricket.

#He has scalped 37 five-wicket hauls in his career, the second most after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan

#Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes a total of 13 times in Tests which is the most an Indian bowler has taken out a batsman.

#He is one of four Indian players alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar to have scalped a five-wicket haul and scored a century in the same Test match.

#Ashwin bagged a total of 537 Test wickets, the second most wickets by an Indian player in Tests. Anil Kumble stays on top.

#Ashwin is at the seventh spot on the overall wickets list.

#He took 475 wickets on home soil which is the second most by an Indian player and he also finished one wicket behind Anil Kumble who in total scalped 476 wickets.

Although Ravi Ashwin has said goodbye to his International cricketing career his stats will remain intact and every fan will remember Ashwin as one of the very best bowlers Indian soil has ever produced. As Ravi Ashwin wants to explore more cricket, it will be interesting to see thee legendary all-rounder in action during the coming IPL season and other club-level cricket tournaments.

