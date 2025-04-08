PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8: India's leading compliance technology company, EZ Compliance Pvt. Ltd. today announced the signing of Ashutosh Sinha as its co-founder. Sinha envisions EZ Compliance as a trailblazer in simplifying regulatory processes for businesses across India. His goal is to leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline compliance management, making it more accessible and efficient for organizations of all sizes.

Sinha's prior experience in HR leadership will prove invaluable & strive to cultivate a culture of proactive compliance and risk management. The HR veteran has over 25 years' experience in Manufacturing, Retail, Pet Care, IT Services & Consulting, Staffing, and Recruiting. During his career, he has worked at Dalmia Bharat Refractories, Sixth Sense Retail, Tuyasmart India, Infomind India, JSL Lifestyle Limited (OP Jindal Group), Future Group, Adecco, and HCL Perot Systems.

In his welcome address, Ashutosh Sinha, co-founder of EZ Compliance, said "EZ Compliance is the next UPI in India, citing UPI's success in revolutionizing digital payments." Sinha believes that EZ Compliance has the potential to bring about a similar transformation in regulatory compliance processes.

Shankar Kumar founder of EZ Compliance explained that compliance in India is intricately complex, and demands greater robustness and transparency as it pertains to ease of doing business, governance, risk, and compliance advancements.

He asserted that traditional, manual, ad-hoc, paper-based, and people-dependent compliance fails to scale, technological advancement is streamlining compliance and allowing India to have its own unified compliance dashboard on one platform.

About EZ Compliance

EZ Compliance is an innovative software facilitating composite protocols and an extensive approach under a one-click solution to regulatory compliance across India. Founded in 2022, with the vision of Cultivating a culture of innovative compliance, the program integrates all compliances in one centralized system. It schedules recurring compliances in India's smart unified compliance Dashboard, offers predictive controls and automatically configures applicable compliance as per state, industry & detailed information on regularities throughout India.

EZ Compliance excels in Regulatory compliances including Labour law compliance, Factory and establishment compliance, Payroll compliance, Licensing & IR Services etc. Representing a wide spectrum of clients across all domains including Retail, Manufacturing, FMCG, E-commerce, consumer goods, electronics, Telecom, logistics & Transportation, Automobile Industry, IT & ITES Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastic Industry, Alco Beverages Industry, Insurance Industry.

