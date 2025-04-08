Mumbai, April 8: Despite some of the high-scoring games, several bowlers have been able to keep the run-flow in check and have received a special award of a sapling and a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh during the post-match presentation for bowling the most dot balls in the match in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Here, we will take a look at most of the dot balls bowled by bowlers in the current IPL season. IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Final Over Blows Help Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Defeat Mumbai Indians in High-Scoring Thriller; First Win for RCB in 10 Years at Wankhede Stadium.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Siraj leads this chart with 53 dot balls in four matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. He has taken nine wickets so far with an average of 13.77 and economy of 7.75.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo Credits: @JonasKahnwaldOG/X)

Chennai Super Kings' left-arm pacer Khaleel is second on this list with 49 dot balls in four matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. He has taken eight wickets so far with an average of 15.00.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna (Photo Credits: @IPL/X)

After Siraj, another Gujarat Titans bowler is featured in this chart. Prasidh has bowled 42 dot balls in four matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. He has taken five wickets so far with an average of 22.00. Hardik Pandya Completes 200 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood (Photo Credits: @IPL/X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Hazlewood is fourth in this chat. He has bowled 41 dot balls in four matches and has taken six wickets with an average of 17.

Mohammad Shami

Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: @debasissen/X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammad Shami is fifth in this chart. He has bowled 41 dot balls in five matches and has taken five wickets with an average of 31.