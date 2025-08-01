NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Sieger Parking, a frontrunner in automated and multi-level car parking systems, has officially entered Western India with the opening of its new regional office in Mumbai. The expansion is being led by Mr Ashwin Karivaradaraj , Director-Operations and Mr Antony Parokaran, Director- Sieger Parking, who will oversee strategic operations, market development, and on-ground execution across Maharashtra and surrounding states.

Designed as a regional hub, the Mumbai office strengthens Sieger's ambition to provide smart, space-efficient parking solutions for India's fastest-growing urban centers. With dedicated local teams across sales, engineering, and service, the company is positioning itself as a long-term partner to real estate developers, architects, and municipal bodies tackling space and mobility challenges.

"Mumbai isn't just a market--it's a blueprint for the future of urban India," said Ashwin Karivaradaraj, "We're here to co-create smarter cities by solving one of their most persistent problems: parking. Our localized presence ensures faster delivery, tighter coordination, and truly customized solutions built for this region."

"This expansion is led from the front--with leadership, capability, and conviction," said Antony Parokaran, "From automated towers to puzzle systems, Sieger brings the widest range of solutions, backed by in-house manufacturing and over two decades of R&D. The Mumbai office brings us closer to our partners and their evolving needs."

With 10,000+ car space installations nationwide, Sieger's arrival in Mumbai signals a significant boost for Western India's infrastructure ecosystem. The company is already executing projects in the region and has ramped up hiring in sales and project engineering roles to support faster turnaround and seamless client servicing.

Sieger Parking, a division of Sieger Global, is a leading provider of automated car parking solutions, offering the widest range of products and solutions to meet every parking need. From residential complexes to commercial and urban infrastructure projects, Sieger Parking specializes in smart, space-saving systems that deliver unmatched reliability and performance.

With over three decades of engineering excellence and an ISO 9001:2015 certified operation, Sieger designs and manufactures all systems in-house at its manufacturing facility at Coimbatore. Backed by a dedicated R&D team and a strong nationwide service network, Sieger Parking is committed to transforming mobility and maximizing space through intelligent, future-ready automation.

