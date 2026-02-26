Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration and foundation-laying programme for several development projects along with the Bhoomi Pujan of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) upgradation in Tehri Garhwal on Thursday.

He laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 41.21 crore in Ghansali, Tehri district, which includes three inaugurated projects worth Rs 13.43 crore and five new ones worth Rs 27.78 crore.

Also Read | SEBI Directs Regulated Entities To Display Registration Details on Social Media Platforms From May 1 To Protect Investors.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for upgrading the Primary Health Centre, Pilkhi, into a Community Health Centre. He honoured Krishna Gairola and his family for donating land for the hospital.

The Chief Minister said, "Projects whose foundation stones have been laid should not face delays, and their timely completion and inauguration will be ensured. The state government is prioritising basic facilities such as roads, healthcare, and education in the hill regions. With strong determination, even the lack of resources can be overcome."

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of February 26 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the CM highlighted that every family in Uttarakhand is receiving free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually, and various benefits are being delivered directly to beneficiaries through DBT, ensuring transparency.

Under the Nanda Gaura scheme, financial assistance of Rs 51,000 is being provided to girls. He said modern healthcare facilities are being expanded across the state, and health services in the Ghansali region will soon be streamlined.

Paying tribute to the late Indrani Badoni, the Chief Minister assured that major local demands would be addressed with priority. He stated that thousands of youth have been provided employment in the state, and illegal encroachments have been removed to free government land. He also announced the establishment of a sub-hospital in the Pilkhi Beleshwar area. Extending advance Holi greetings, he said that the proposals included in the memorandum submitted to him would also be considered under the Chief Minister's announcements.

On this event, Ghansali MLA Shakti Lal Shah welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for key initiatives such as a 30-bed hospital for Ghansali, rehabilitation works in Teengadh, approval of funds for the Bal Ganga bridge, school building construction, and the foundation laying of a power house. He also presented a 37-point demand list, including the upgradation of Akhodi, flood protection works in Thati Bhatwara, upgradation of Dhamatoli High School into an Inter College, a mini stadium at the block headquarters, construction of the Kothar-Saud road, and establishment of sub-health centres in Genwali Budhakedar and Pindwad.

Projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister included the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) road upgradation from Dhamatoli to Ghansali Akhodi via Chaanji, the Nageshwar Saud to Gona via Sarkanda road upgradation, and the reconstruction of the Government Inter College building at Kot Vishan in Bhilangana block.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid included the construction of a 50-metre intermediate lane steel girder motor bridge near Hanuman Temple in Ghansali under the World Bank-supported U-PREPARE scheme, the construction of residential and non-residential buildings for Tehsil Bal Ganga in Bhilangana block, the construction of a sub-health centre in Gangi, and the upgrade of Primary Health Centre Pilkhi into a Community Health Centre.

During the Bhoomi Pujan of PHC upgradation, CM Dhami expressed, "Under PM Modi's leadership, our government has proved that we are committed to the development of the state. In the past few years, Uttarakhand has achieved new heights. We have received Rs 350 Crore from the Central Government for better financial arrangements. We have ranked number one in the Sustainable Development Goals India Index (SGD index 23-24)." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)