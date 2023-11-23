Manila [Philippines], November 23 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at advancing healthcare infrastructure and medical education, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted approval for a substantial loan package of USD 500 million.

According to ADB, this financial assistance is dedicated to enhancing access to quality and affordable tertiary health care in Maharashtra.

ADB Health Specialist, Nishant Jain emphasized the collaborative efforts between ADB and the Maharashtra state government to realize the vision of providing accessible tertiary health care to all residents by 2030.

Jain said, "ADB has been working with the state government of Maharashtra to achieve its vision of providing affordable and accessible tertiary health care to all by 2030 and strengthen a cadre of quality and professional medical practitioners. This program introduces key policy reforms to strengthen the state's tertiary health care and medical education. It will also expand medical education and health facilities to provide modern medical services in underserved areas in the state."

The initiative also aims to fortify a cadre of competent and professional medical practitioners.

The Maharashtra Tertiary Care and Medical Education Sector Development Program, facilitated by this loan, will see the establishment of four medical colleges linked with tertiary care teaching hospitals.

These institutions will incorporate climate- and disaster-resilient features, ensuring gender responsiveness and social inclusivity in underserved districts.

The program also encompasses plans to augment bed capacity in government tertiary care hospitals and recruit a minimum of 500 new doctors for these four newly established governmental medical colleges.

Beyond infrastructure development, ADB is actively contributing to the creation of an enabling environment through policy reforms.

These reforms include measures to attract and retain high-quality medical personnel through performance-based incentives, the implementation of a new talent management policy, and the establishment of India's first state-led health care and medical education centres of excellence.

To alleviate the burden of out-of-pocket expenses, the initiative will enhance the availability of quality drugs. Additionally, ADB aims to support the efficient management of assets by introducing a pioneering policy in the Indian health sector, focusing on climate-resilient asset planning, management, and sustainability.

The program further strives to instil healthy competition among medical colleges through the implementation of a performance management system.

Recognizing the importance of gender and social inclusion in medical education, ADB is set to assist the state in establishing a gender unit under the Medical Education and Drugs Department.

With its commitment to fostering a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region, ADB, established in 1966 and owned by 68 members, is dedicated to eradicating extreme poverty while continually striving for regional development and well-being. (ANI)

