New Delhi [India], December 15: AskMyGuru (AMG), the AI-powered Vedic knowledge platform developed by Bharat Ek Khoj Spiritual Tech Pvt Ltd, has submitted its response to the Ministry of Electronics and IT's Draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, released on October 22nd, 2025. The proposed amendments aim to regulate AI-generated content and combat the proliferation of disinformation and deepfakes.

The draft rules introduce four key regulatory measures: a precise definition of "synthetically generated information," mandatory labelling and metadata embedding requirements to distinguish synthetic from authentic content, visibility and audibility standards requiring minimum 10% visual or initial audio duration coverage for synthetic content markers, and enhanced verification obligations for Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) to identify and label synthetically generated uploads.

AskMyGuru has expressed strong support for the government's initiative to regulate AI-generated content, particularly endorsing the metadata embedding and labelling requirements. The company views these measures as essential safeguards against AI-powered disinformation, which threatens to undermine public trust in digital content and legitimate AI applications. Additionally, AMG has advocated for a differentiated regulatory approach that distinguishes between companies using AI as a delivery medium for verified content and platforms that generate AI content for mass consumption.

Commenting on the regulation, Mr. Vivek Sadamate, Co-Founder, stated: "As a company which is focused on the use of AI to bring verified content directly to the consumer, we believe that stamping out bad faith actors and AI-generated disinformation is crucial to the growth of our industry. These new rules will play an important role in this journey. We believe that the regulation of companies which rely on AI to communicate with users, such as AMG, should be treated separately from platforms and publishers which generate AI content for mass consumption."

AskMyGuru provides clear AI attribution across its app and interface, so users understand they are interacting with an AI-powered guidance system. The platform uses automated moderation and security protocols to limit misinformation. As part of its commitment to Ethical AI, AMG ensures transparency, accountability, and responsible data usage in every interaction. AMG is now adding metadata tagging and visual AI labels to meet upcoming IT rule requirements, aiming for full compliance after the November 2025 consultation. Its model delivers individualized Vedic advice grounded in validated scriptures and KP astrology, not mass viral content.

