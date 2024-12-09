BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: In its upcoming auction titled 'Historic Masterpieces,' scheduled for December 14-16, 2024, AstaGuru will present an extraordinary lineup of rare and unique masterpieces from the treasure trove of Modern Indian Art. The curated selection traces the remarkable history of Indian art from the late 18th century to the post-independence era. Adorning the cover of the catalogue is Lot No. 82, an exceptional oil painting by Thomas Daniell titled "Cricket Match in India," executed in 1792. This painting highlights the importance of the country's cultural history through the lens of sport. Both an artistic and historical treasure, it is a rare find and stands out for its medium and provenance, tracing back to the Tagore family collection. This lot is estimated to achieve a value of Rs. 7,00,00,000 - Rs. 9,00,00,000. The auction also includes works by pioneering luminaries such as Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, and Nandalal Bose, who laid the foundations of modern Indian art. Additionally, the collection delves into the revolutionary contributions of the Progressive Artists' Group, featuring striking works by post-independence masters like Jehangir Sabavala and B. Prabha. With the inclusion of Bengal's celebrated artists, including Ganesh Pyne and Bikash Bhattacharjee, this auction offers a comprehensive narrative of India's artistic legacy, reflecting its rich cultural and historical diversity. Speaking on the auction, Manoj Mansukhani, CMO at AstaGuru, said, "This auction presents an unparalleled opportunity for both seasoned connoisseurs and those just beginning their journey--to acquire exceptional works of art. With a diverse offering of over 130 works by some of India's most celebrated artists, spanning the pioneering masters of modern art to iconic post-independence figures, this auction caters to a wide spectrum of aesthetic inclinations. Collectors with varied artistic tastes will find an array of remarkable pieces that reflect the depth and diversity of India's artistic heritage." Another important highlight of the auction is lot no.131, a serene yet dynamic composition by artist Jehangir Sabavala, which showcases his signature cubist-inspired landscapes. Muted tones of blue, lavender, and green, coupled with geometric planes, evoke an ethereal and meditative quality. This work is estimated to sell at Rs. 2,50,00,000 - Rs. 3,50,00,000. Lot no. 67 is a masterpiece by S.H. Raza presents his iconic Bindu motif. The work, estimated to sell at Rs. 80,00,000 - Rs.1,20,00,000 embodies Raza's exploration of spirituality and geometric abstraction, blending vibrant hues with a meditative composition. Lot no. 64, estimated to be acquired at Rs. 20,00,000 - Rs. 30,00,000 is an exquisite ink-on-paper work by V.S. Gaitonde embodies his meditative abstraction and his mastery of texture and form. A work by artist Ganesh Pyne, lot no. 15, is a brilliant example of Pyne's delicate contours and subdued palette. This lot is estimated to sell at Rs. 20,00,000 - Rs. 30,00,000. A vivid exploration of form and psyche, lot no. 21 by F N Souza embodies provocative engagement with themes of religion and identity. This lot is estimated to sell at Rs.1,20,00,000 - Rs.1,60,00,000. Lot no. 36, a monumental pentaptych from Krishen Khanna's iconic Bandwallah series, this piece captures the vibrancy and energy of Indian street musicians. This lot is estimated to sell at Rs. 4,00,00,000 - Rs. 6,00,00,000. Lot no. 61, a vibrant composition showcasing Bendre's synthesis of Western modernist techniques with Indian aesthetic traditions is estimated to sell at Rs.1,20,00,000 - Rs.1,60,00,000. Lot no. 89, an exceptional collection of 28 postcards and two sketch cards offers a rare glimpse into the camaraderie and artistic thought process of Ganesh Pyne. Addressed to fellow artist Lalu Prasad Shaw, these handwritten letters blend intimate exchanges with Pyne's iconic imaginative renderings, making them invaluable both as historical artifacts and unique expressions of his artistic journey. It is estimated to be acquired at INR Rs. 30,00,000 - Rs. 40,00,000. Lot no. 117 titled 'Summer' is a vibrant composition by M.F. Husain that exudes the bold strokes and dynamic figures emblematic of Husain. This lot is estimated to sell at Rs.1,50,00,000 - Rs. 2,00,00,000. To view the entire catalog, log on to www.astaguru.com

