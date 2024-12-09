The 31st Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) is set to take place on December 12, 2024, and promises to be a night full of star-studded performances and unforgettable moments. Hosted by Michelle Buteau, the event will showcase some of the biggest names in music, with performances by Coldplay, Seventeen, among others. The nominees, who were selected based on work released between October 28, 2023, and October 19, 2024, include top contenders like Zach Bryan, with 18 nominations, followed closely by Taylor Swift with 16. SEVENTEEN Set To Steal the Spotlight at 2024 Billboard Music Awards, CARATs Say ‘These Boys Never Disappoint’.

The BBMAs will honour a wide range of talent across various categories. Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are among the leading nominees, while the Top Artist category will feature fierce competition from Drake, Morgan Wallen and others. Let’s take a look at all the nominees, performers and live streaming date and time of the BBMAs. Billboard Music Awards 2023 Winners: Beyoncé, Jungkook, NewJeans, Kanye West – Check Out the Complete Winners List.

2024 BBMAs Performers

Coldplay, Seventeen, Teddy Swims, Tyla and Megan Moroney are among the first line-up of performers for the Billboard Music Awards 2024.

2024 BBMAs Popular Categories

Top Artist – Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Drake, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist – Benson Boone, Tommy Richman, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist – Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Drake, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist – Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, SZA

Top Duo/Group – Blink-182, Coldplay, Fuerza Regida, Linkin Park, Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist – Zach Bryan, Drake, Taylor Swift, SZA, Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist – Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Zach Bryan, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer – Jack Antonoff, Zach Bryan, Daniel Nigro, Finneas O'Connell, Taylor Swift

Top Latin Artist – Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Junior H, Karol G, Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist – Bad Bunny, Junior H, Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist – Karol G, Shakira, Kali Uchis

Top Global K-Pop Artist – Enhypen, Jimin, Jungkook, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together

Top K-Pop Touring Artist – Enhypen, Seventeen, Tomorrow Together

Top K-Pop Album – Ateez – The World EP.Fin: Will, Jungkook – Golden, Stray Kids – Rock-Star, Stray Kids – Ate, Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall

Top Global K-Pop Song – Illit – “Magnetic”, Jimin – “Who”, Jungkook – “Standing Next to You”, Jungkook featuring Jack Harlow – “3D”, Le Sserafim – “Perfect Night”

Top Dance/Electronic Song - Dua Lipa – “Houdini”, Dua Lipa – “Illusion”, Kenya Grace – “Strangers”, Ariana Grande – “Yes, And?”, Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”

Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris

2024 BBMAs Live Streaming Date and Time

Fans around the world can catch the 2024 BBMAs live on Paramount+, Fox, and Amazon Fire TV at 8 PM Eastern and Pacific Time on December 12. For those tuning in from India, the event will stream at 6.30 AM IST on December 13. Performances will also be available via live stream on Billboard's official website and social media channels.

