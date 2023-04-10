Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): AURA Profile Management Services organized a convocation ceremony on April 8 in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, celebrating the achievements of the graduating class of an US International University.

The event was graced by the presence of graduates, eminent professionals nominated for honorary doctorates, distinguished guests, including Dr Sebastian Mendes, Vice-Chancellor, Ananda Ayangar, Director Academic and Gerishom Vakoli Asian representative of the International University. Lt. Col. Suresh Dharnia (Ex Army), Dr Ashok Yende, Former Professor, Head Director Law, University of Mumbai, Dr Shubhadeep Sinha, Senior Vice President and Medical Director Hetero Drugs were present as the guest of honour.

Also Read | YouTube Feature Update: Google's Video Sharing Platform Rolls Out New Sleep Timer Feature in Music App.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Dr Sebastian Mendes who congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to pursue their goals with passion and perseverance. The highlight of the event was the keynote addressed by the guest of honours who invigorated graduates to continue learning and be ready for the constant updates and disruptions in the field.

The convocation saw the conferring of degrees to 82 students who successfully completed various PhD programs offered by the International University. Few were also bestowed with Honorary Doctorates.

Also Read | Lava Blaze 2 Budget Smartphone Launches in India With Premium Design; Here's All Specs and Price Details.

"We are thrilled to have successfully hosted the grand convocation of International University along with our partners Vidyapost and NationalViews," said Director of AURA Profile Management Services. "It has been an honour to support International University in their mission to provide quality education to students from around the world. The convocation ceremony was a memorable event, as we celebrated the achievements of the graduating students and wished them success in their future endeavours'."

Here is a list of Few Distinguished Students

ABDUL HADHI.N - PHD IN MANAGEMENT

HUSAIN BASHA.M - PHD IN PSYCHOTHERAPY

SENTHIL KUMAR.M - PHD IN MANAGEMENT

VIJAY KUMAR TIWARI - PHD IN MICROBIOLOGY

WALTURE SHANTANU RAJENDRA - PHD IN POWER ELECTRONICS & ELECTRICAL

MOHAMMED SABIR MOHAMMED SALIM SHAIKH - PHD In Construction Management

ADITYA PRUTHI - PHD (HON) in Occult Science

AMIT GOYAL - PHD (HON) in Occult Science

VINNY BHATIA - PHD (HON) in Occult Science

DR SURAJ TEJKUMAR KARWADE - PHD (HON) in Education and Social Work

DR BINAL DILIP SHAH PHD (HON) in Energy Healing Neurotherapy, Ayurveda Herbal, Alternative Medicine

VIVEK BHATT - PHD (HON) in Journalism & Mass Communications

TRIPTI JOSHI - PHD (HON) in Education

HILAL AHMAD - PHD (HON) in Literature

Dr SUNEEL P RAI - PHD (HON) in Pathology

SURESH KANHAIYALAL MALI PHD (HON) in Derma Sector

SHRUTI ARUN KSHIRSGAR - PHD (HON) IN NEUROTHERAPY & CHIROPRACTIC TECHNIQUES

RAKESH RAJNATH VISHWAKARMA - PHD (HON) IN NEUROTHERAPY & NATUROPATHY

MADHUKAR DADA WAGHMARE - PHD (HON) IN TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT & SOCIAL WELFARE ACTIVITY

The event concluded with the conferral of degrees, presentation of medals and certificates, bringing the event to a memorable end. Cheerful graduates and honorary doctorates posed happily at Selfie points with their proud parents/spouse.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)