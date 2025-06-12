VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited, one of the leading solar manufacturers in India that produces high-quality Monocrystalline and Topcon solar panels, offers advanced solar water pumps, and provides comprehensive EPC services, has announced its unaudited financial results for the second half (H2) and full year (FY25) ending March 31st, 2025.

Also Read | Bhopal's 90-Degree Bridge Near Aishbagh Stadium Photo Goes Viral: Sharp Turn On INR18 Crore Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns.

Key Financial Highlights:

Nikunj kumar Chimanlal Patel, Chairman & Executive Director of Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited, commented on the H2 FY25 results- "We are delighted to close FY25 on a high note, with robust performance across all key financial metrics. Our H2 performance is a testament to our strong execution, margin expansion and scaling efficiencies. Revenue nearly tripled YoY in H2, while PAT rose over 5x, demonstrating the resilience and scalability of our business model.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Youth-Led Tech Innovation As Nation Strengthens Self-Reliance.

In FY25, we made strategic headway in both capacity and market reach. With operations across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Tripura, we continue to deepen our national footprint. Our 800 MW Topcon capacity expansion remains on track, with the first 400 MW expected to be operational by Q2 FY26.

With strong execution, a growing portfolio and a focus on vertical integration, including upcoming solar cell manufacturing, we are poised for a revenue CAGR of 70-75% over the next 2-3 years, with healthy operating margins. Backed by innovation, strategic investments and stakeholder trust, we are confident in our journey toward becoming a leading force in India's renewable energy landscape."

About Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited:

Established in 2013, Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited is a leading indigenous solar solutions provider specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline and Topcon solar modules, along with offering EPC services for diverse applications.

Drawing on the founders' extensive international experience in the solar industry, the company develops and produces high-quality, locally-manufactured solar products tailored to various sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural markets.

As an ISO 9001-certified organization, APS adheres to rigorous quality standards, ensuring reliability and excellence in every product. The company partners with esteemed firms to supply solar panels for critical applications across industries, underscoring its commitment to innovation and advancing renewable energy solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact

info@confideleap.com

+(91) 85911 45959

www.confideleap.com

ConfideLeap Partners

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)