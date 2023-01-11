New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): With an eye on sustainable mobility solutions, leading commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Wednesday unveiled six advanced mobility solutions at the Auto Expo 2023.

The flagship firm of the Hinduja Group demonstrated its range of vehicles, which would be powered by electric and hydrogen options. Among these were a battery electric vehicle, fuel cell EV, hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, a liquefied natural gas vehicle, an intercity CNG bus and a mini passenger bus.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, while launching the new alternative energy products, said, "Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in introducing state-of-the-art technologies in the commercial vehicle space." Through this futuristic and innovative product portfolio, he said the company once again demonstrated its technological leadership, and more importantly its commitment to the Clean Mobility Mission. The Auto Expo started on Wednesday and is being organised in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Ashok Leyland's BOSS battery electric vehicle uses a lithium-ion battery, which could be charged externally.

Ashok Leyland's fuel cell electric truck is powered by hydrogen. In the fuel cell, atmospheric oxygen, along with hydrogen, produces electricity which in turn powers electronics. This vehicle uses a lithium-ion battery.

Hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle (H2-ICE): The Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle is powered by hydrogen. H2-ICEs are similar to conventional combustion engines and only a few tweaks are made to convert them to run on hydrogen.

Liquefied natural gas vehicle (LNG): Ashok Leyland leads the curve by introducing the unique dual-fuel vehicle that runs on LNG and CNG.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Leyland, commented, "The automotive sector has seen a wave of technological upgrades in the last two years with green fuel being the future of the industry...our aim is to make India's alternate fuel segment self-reliant and be one of the flag-bearers of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign." (ANI)

