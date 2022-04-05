Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Auto Hangar Advantage, a brand owned by Auto Hangar (India) Private Limited today inaugurated its second luxury pre-owned cars showroom.

The new showroom, which has over 4,500 sq. ft. of retail display space, is located at Baner. Auto Hangar Advantage houses one of the largest inventories of luxury pre-owned cars. Auto Hangar Advantage will buy and sell premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover.

On the occasion of the launch, Mohan Mariwala, Managing Director, Auto Hangar (India) Private Limited said, "India's pre-owned cars market has grown more than ten times in the past ten years, and is now almost twice as big as the new car market. We think the luxury segment is poised to grow even faster with a growing share of wallet contribution. At Advantage, we will look to leverage our 25+ years of experience in the luxury car business and target the aspirational and brand-conscious buyer, looking for a value purchase."

We have selected Pune as a strategic location for our brand as we see a lot of demand from the city and surrounding cities such as Satara, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad. The connectivity with these cities makes it convenient for customers to see the wide range of vehicles on offer and for us to service their needs.

Every vehicle sold by Auto Hangar goes through a 150-point checklist and comes with a warranty up to 1 year. The warranty product known as Advantage Assurance offers coverage and peace-of-mind against most defects and damages, resulting in minimal cost of ownership. In a highly digital world, we continue to focus on the human element as our team of experts assist customers in selecting the right vehicle based on budget, usage, and personal preferences.

Further, our customers have the option of returning the car within 5 days if they are not satisfied with their purchase. Our aim is to become the most preferred destination for luxury pre-owned cars in the country.

Promoted by Mohan Mariwala (JV Mariwala Group), Auto Hangar has been India's oldest dealer of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles for over 25 years in Mumbai. The company has sold over 15,000 luxury cars and serviced over 300,000 cars through its 3 Mercedes-Benz showrooms, 2 pre-owned car showrooms, and 5 service centers. It is one of the largest luxury car dealers in Mumbai and operates one of the largest Mercedes-Benz franchisees in India (by sales volumes).

