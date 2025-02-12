SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: MIT Pune Campus in Ujjain, Avantika University successfully celebrated its 4th Convocation Ceremony, Samahvan 2025, on February 8th, honoring the dreams, struggles, and strength of its students who graduated with flying colors. A total of 171 graduates were conferred degrees, with 10 receiving gold medals and 7 receiving silver medals.

The ceremony commenced with the academic procession entering the Convocation Plaza, followed by the honorable Chancellor of Avantika University, Padma Shri Dr. Sanjay Dhande, formally declaring the ceremony open. In his welcome address, Dr. Dhande congratulated the graduates and wished them success in both their professional and personal lives. He encouraged them to carve their own paths while always cherishing their alma mater.

The Chief Guest for Samahvan 2025 was Dr. G. D. Yadav (Padma Shri Awardee, Govt. of India), National Science Chair, Bhatnagar Fellow, and Former Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. Joined by Special Guests Shri Narendra Ghate, Senior Vice President & Head of Design at HDFC Bank Ltd., and Shri Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies Ltd., adding to the occasion's prestige.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Nitin Rane expressed his gratitude to the parents for entrusting Avantika University with the responsibility of shaping their children's futures. He then highlighted the university's pioneering achievements over the past seven years. Emphasizing that the graduates are future leaders, he extended his best wishes for their success.

The chief guests shared insights from their illustrious careers, advising students to embrace continuous learning rather than confining themselves to a single skill. Following this, the graduates took the convocation oath, led by the Honorable Chancellor, after which medals and degrees were awarded to the students.

