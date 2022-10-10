Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, was conferred the excellence award for contribution to health and medical technology at the India Vaccine Leaders Conclave 2022 (IVLC 2022) held in Mumbai.

The award recognizes Avantor's outstanding efforts to introduce innovative technologies in the health and medical industry. The Company's biomanufacturing excellence enhances speed, reduces costs and establishes superior quality within the industry.

Amit Sehgal, Managing Director at Avantor India, accepted the prestigious award, "This award is a testament to our agility and expertise in bringing more efficient and intelligent technologies to the health and medical industry. It is a moment of great pride to be recognized for our support of biopharmaceutical manufacturers through our comprehensive product portfolio and customer-driven production technologies."

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President, Biopharma, Asia Middle East & Africa for Avantor said, "There is a growing need for life-altering biologics. Single-use products and systems from Avantor give biomanufacturers the agility needed to bring new therapies to market rapidly. We also bring process development expertise and solutions for every stage of vaccine manufacturing workflows."

At Avantor, innovation is at the heart of our business, extending into how we approach designing single-use systems for use in biologics manufacturing. Avantor supplies a wide range of cGMP chemicals and excipients, sera, single-use solutions and other raw materials for vaccine development and manufacturing, including solutions that support COVID-19 vaccines.

India Leader Vaccine Conclave 2022 provided a meaningful theme of "Best Practices in Vaccines" and saw participation from leading researchers, scientists, academicians, vaccinologists, immunologists, healthcare professionals, clinicians, government representatives and industry delegates who shared their knowledge on the field's most recent ground-breaking advancements and discoveries, including the front-runner COVID-19 vaccines.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

