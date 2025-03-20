PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], March 20: Amidst hundreds of thousands of AWS partners worldwide, Applify has emerged as one of the most prominent partners. At AWS re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas, Applify secured the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year award for the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region, a defining moment in its consistent growth journey.

Applify also stood out as a top finalist in North America (NAMER), demonstrating its strength not just in APJ but on a truly global stage.

Unprecedented Growth in North America & Relentless Innovation in Australia

Beyond its APJ victory, Applify was named a finalist in North America (NAMER)--a testament to its growing dominance in the enterprise AI and cloud ecosystem. With an established footprint in NAMER and APAC, the company is now focusing on Australia, strengthening its local teams to drive AI and data transformation globally.

What's Next -- AI, Data & Stronger Global Presence

Looking ahead, Applify is doubling down on AI and data, shaping its AWS practice to generate multi-million-dollar revenue with an exclusive focus on AI-driven automation and cloud solutions. The mission is clear--becoming a premier AWS AI & Data consulting partner, globally recognized for driving enterprise-scale transformations.

A Decade of Excellence, A Future of Innovation

"Technology should simplify, not overwhelm. Applify has spent a decade making AI and cloud accessible to businesses worldwide. We're not just growing--we're reshaping how companies adopt AI and data at scale," said Deepak Bhagat, CBO & Co-Founder of Applify.

With local teams, deep expertise, and an unwavering focus on AI and cloud, Applify is poised to lead the next wave of transformation in 2025 and beyond.

About Applify

Applify is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, specializing in AI-driven automation and cloud transformation. With a strong global presence, Applify enables SMBs to unlock the full potential of cloud and AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

For business inquiries: contact@applify.co

For more information, please visit: https://www.applify.co

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646126/APPLIFY_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646126/APPLIFY_Award.jpg

