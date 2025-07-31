NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 31: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited. ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, announced the launch of the Axis Max Life mobile app that is designed to simplify life insurance management and enhance overall customer experience. The app also introduces a wellness benefit that promotes holistic wellness. It is available for both Android and iOS devices.

This new app extends Axis Max Life's digital offerings, creating a one-stop experience that enhances customer convenience and engagement.

It delivers an enhanced customer experience through several key features. Users can easily raise service requests with real-time tracking updates for efficient policy administration. It offers multiple payment methods, customizable reminders, and personalized notifications for secured premium payments; provides instant access to policy documents and detailed fund performance monitoring; and enables seamless online purchases of new policies, including document uploads, premium calculations, and application status tracking directly within the app.

The app also introduces a Wellness Benefit, offering complimentary health assessments, annual check-ups, 24x7 health support, and personalized wellness plans. Customers can track steps, monitor vitals, participate in fitness challenges, and enjoy discounts on doctor consultations, medicines, and lab tests.

The Axis Max Life App further differentiates itself with advanced AI integrations that enhance overall customer support and experience. It has Mili Chat Bot, which delivers swift, accurate responses to general policy-related inquiries as well as a specialized Wellness Bot offering personalized assistance for health and wellness queries, monitoring health concerns, suggesting remedies, and facilitating timely follow-ups to ensure continuous care.

The app also has customer-friendly features such as AI-powered voice search and a rich video content library to make life insurance-related queries easier to navigate and understand.

Manu Lavanya, Senior Director & Chief Operations Officer at Axis Max Life, said, "At Axis Max Life Insurance, our customer focus drives everything we do, from delivering consistent growth and value to building smarter, more human experiences. The Axis Max Life App marks a bold step in this journey, integrating policy services with wellness benefits for a seamless, holistic experience. Backed by AI, intelligent nudges, and customer empowerment through Do-It-Yourself (DIY) journeys, we're deepening engagement and redefining life insurance as a partner in protection, care, and everyday value. As customer awareness and expectations rise, we are committed to leveraging Gen AI and customer data analytics to proactively meet their evolving needs."

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

For more information, please visit: https://www.axismaxlife.com

