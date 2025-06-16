BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune, has officially launched a new 4-year engineering program - B.Tech in Defence Technology - starting from the upcoming academic year (2025-26).

The curriculum for B.Tech in Defence Technology has been developed by leading experts from India's defence industry. The subjects included in this course are aligned with job roles available in the defence sector. With a structure comprising 70% practical training and 30% theory, students will gain hands-on experience that prepares them for real-world industry work.

To support this practical approach, a "Smart Centre of Excellence - Manufacturing Lab" has been established at the university's campus in Darawali, Pune. Additionally, students will also get internship opportunities in both private and government defence companies.

Students who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are eligible to apply for this program.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) and two companies - Vasundhara Geo Technologies, represented by its Director Advait Kulkarni, and DSA Electro and Design, represented by its Director Ashok Subedar.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of SSPU, said: "India is progressing steadily in line with the visions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. The recent Operation Sindhur has underscored the growing importance of the defence sector. The newly launched 4-year B.Tech in Defence Technology program, starting from the academic year 2025-26, will offer students a new direction in their careers."

"There are lakhs of job opportunities available in the defence sector. In the coming years, India has the potential to become a major global exporter of defence equipment, defence technology, aerospace technology, and manufacturing. Through this course, our students can not only find employment but also start their own ventures and export at scale to the global market."

"What makes this program unique is that the entire curriculum has been developed by leading defence industry experts. The subjects are directly aligned with the skill requirements of current job roles in the industry. With 70% practical training and 30% theory, the course ensures hands-on experience for students. To support this, a Smart Centre of Excellence - Manufacturing Lab has been established at Darawali, Pune. Furthermore, students will get internship opportunities with both private and government companies."

"Students who have completed their 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are eligible to apply. For the past 8 years, this Symbiosis Skill University has been offering industry-aligned skill training as per the specific needs of companies. We currently have partnerships with over 250 companies."

"To build a safe, strong, and self-reliant India, Symbiosis Skill University has launched the B.Tech in Defence Technology program. Indian companies are playing a critical role in advancing military technologies and are creating employment for thousands of youths across the country. This program, with its integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, Cybersecurity, and Autonomous Systems, is ideal for both male and female students. It offers them a unique opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of India's defence capabilities. This is a pioneering program in the emerging field of defence technology and manufacturing."

Major General Vinay Handa, while speaking about the curriculum and the growing trajectory of India's armed forces, stated: "This course has been launched by Symbiosis Skill University at exactly the right time. Over the past 5-7 years, we have witnessed significant growth in the defence sector. India's defence expenditure on the global stage stands at Rs. 7 lakh crore. The annual global defence spending by India and other countries is increasing by 6-7% every year."

"As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear directive, the defence equipment used in India must be manufactured within the country itself, by Indian engineers and scientists. 75% of defence expenditure will be directed towards indigenous suppliers. This makes the course highly relevant, as it will prepare students to become skilled and proficient professionals in this field."

"Students will not only be able to work in India, but also take up roles with private and government companies globally. In the future, this sector will gain tremendous importance, especially in areas like research, exports, artificial intelligence, and aerospace technology."

"The global defence sector is valued at $2.5 trillion, with around 1 million job opportunities. In India, 65% of defence equipment is manufactured domestically, with over 430 defence companies and nearly 16,000 MSMEs operating in this space. In the year 2024-25 alone, a 42.85% growth has been recorded in Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)."

"As this is a rapidly expanding field, there is a huge demand for skilled manpower. The new B.Tech in Defence Technology program at Symbiosis Skills University will play a critical role in addressing this workforce gap."

Manish Bhardwaj said, "Defence technology is extremely important for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Just as 'Make in India' plays a vital role in nation-building, the Sindhur incident has highlighted the importance of the armed forces and technology for everyone."

"The entire nation has witnessed the significance of defence systems developed by DRDO--such as missiles, Akash, BrahMos, radar systems, and drones. Students should not just focus on building their own careers, but also actively contribute to nation-building. The Sindhur incident clearly demonstrated the critical role played by DRDO. However, there is still a large demand for manpower in this field, and more research and development is needed."

"Companies, academic institutions, and researchers must come together and contribute significantly to the country," said Manish Bhardwaj, Technical Advisor to the Chairman of DRDO, while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the B.Tech in Defence Technology program.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, presided over the event. Distinguished guests present included Sushil Kumar, Global Head and Vice President at Tata Technologies; S.M. Vaidya, former Business Head and Vice President at Godrej Aerospace; Shirish Deshmukh, Director of DIMA Manufacturers Association; Varun Khandare, MD of SRGF and member of the Defence Committee of MCCIA; and Harsh Gune, member of the Defence Committee, MCCIA.

Harsh Gune, of the Defence Committee at MCCIA, said: "In the past 10 years, India has made remarkable progress in defence and aerospace technology manufacturing. 'Make in India,' 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' and 'Viksit Bharat' are interconnected initiatives, and all are closely linked with Skill India. Only a skilled workforce can make these national missions a reality. While there are many sectors in skilling, defence and aerospace technology play a critical role in the country's security."

"In the last decade, the Indian government has provided strong encouragement to large private companies in the field of defence manufacturing. Pune, too, is home to many such companies. These large companies rely on numerous smaller firms for raw materials--creating job opportunities even at that level. With start-ups,we can create job creators instead of just job seekers. This will help bridge the gap between academia and the defence sector."

General V.G. Khandare said, "In the future, India has the potential to export technology manufacturing on a global scale. The global defence industry is currently valued at approximately $2.5 trillion and is witnessing significant annual growth. India's journey towards self-reliance in defence production is undergoing a historic transformation, supported by visionary initiatives such as the development of Defence Industrial Corridors across strategic regions of the country. In alignment with this progressive vision, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) has launched a new B.Tech in Defence Technology program."

Following this, S.M. Vaidya, Shirish Deshmukh, and Sushil Kumar highlighted in their addresses that: "There are tremendous opportunities for nation-building through research in the armed forces, innovation, new product development, start-ups, and job creation. System Engineering is not typically taught at most universities, but the SSPU program includes it in a highly effective manner. For critical systems, we should no longer depend on other countries--rather, we must step forward with new ideas and seize the opportunities ourselves. There is great demand for start-ups, in this field, and such ventures can also become highly successful."

On this occasion, Lieutenant General V.G. Khandare and Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale conveyed their best wishes virtually and emphasized the future significance of this field.

For more information about this course:

https://symbiosisadmissions.sspu.ac.in/btech/; https://sspu.ac.in/b-tech-in-defence-technology/

02027187768 / +91-7796638369 / +91-77796695604 / admissions@sspu.ac.in

