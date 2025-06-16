India vs India A Intra Squad 2025 Match Update: Ahead of the all-important IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, members of India's red-ball side were involved in a closed-door intra-squad match, where India A were also involved, which ended in a draw on Day 3. India, led by Test captain Shubman Gill, took on India A, who were captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, and saw players like Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur shine, while Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a long return to whites, had a disappointing outing. IND vs ENG 2025: India Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Leave for England Today After Attending to Family Emergency.

As per the Indian Express, India slammed 459 in their first innings, thanks to knocks from KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Shardul Thakur, who all scored half-centuries. However, on Day 2 Test, discard Sarfaraz Khan rose for India A, and slammed a 76-ball hundred laced with 15 fours and two sixes, which helped IND A finish the day on 299/6.

On Day 3, it was all about Shardul Thakur, who, having last played a Test in 2023, resumed from his overnight score of 19 and raced to a blistering hundred, with the all-rounder remaining unbeaten on 122. Other performers from the IND vs IND A intra-squad match include Ishan Kishan and Sai Sudharsan. IND vs ENG 2025: From KL Rahul to Ravindra Jadeja, Key Milestones Lined Up for Several Indian Stars Ahead of England Tests.

This was the only warm-up for India's Test squad before the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, which starts on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, where India will be without the services of either Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time in England since 2014.

Meanwhile, England will be led by Ben Stokes, who would like to start the new ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle on a strong note with a win over a young and inexperienced Indian side.

