Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): B612 has touched more than 1B+ (1 billion) downloads worldwide and 150M+ total downloads in India. The app was launched around 2016 in India by SNOW Corp., a South Korean mobile app developing company that started in 2015.

SNOW Corp has launched more than 10+ apps in various industries like the camera industry, casual 3D gaming, learning app, communication-friendly apps, etc.

Currently, B612 has 30M+ active users on monthly basis (MAU). The credit of sudden surge inactive users can be given to all the features which users may need for content creation in just one app and does not require downloading numerous different apps.

B612 is an all-in-one camera app that satisfies all the camera needs of users. The app allows users to take photos in various styles, besides recording videos and creating digital graffiti. Equipped with a wide range of editing tools and built-in AR applications, it has unique features, such as various filters, makeup, beauty, trendy stickers (1500+), tools to make videos (stories, vlog, videos, bounce, etc), editing (professional editing), various ready to use editing templates, tools to make their own filters or effects, tools to create music videos/short videos and more. B612 has been also adding new exciting features to the app.

Nidhi Agarwal, Business Development Head - India, SNOW Corp. says, "We are amazed by this overwhelming response from our Indian users. The vision behind setting foot in India is to localize the app and to provide the best services to our India-based users. Currently, the app is available in Hindi and English and we are planning to include other languages too.

The app has been providing more Indian-specific effects/makeup/features and festivals too. B612 is also planning to add exclusive stickers, effects, and personalized filters and bring amazing content here for the Indian audience."

SNOW Corp. is a South Korean mobile app developing company that started in 2015. It is operating with a goal to make the day-to-day life of users more exciting and fun. SNOW Corp. develops and distributes software products and apps which satisfy the daily needs of users.

It has launched more than 10+ apps in various industries like the camera industry, casual 3D gaming, learning app, communication-friendly apps, etc. Some of the iconic apps are Snow, B612, Soda, Vita, Foodie, Sticker.ly, Zepeto, etc.

SNOW Corp. has gathered more than 300 million users in just one year and a half, and currently leading the Asian market, including Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, etc. The organization is expanding in the global market at a fast pace.

SNOW Corp. considers India as an important market and it has entered India with its B612 app.

