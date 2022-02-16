New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): R for Rabbit is expanding its business portfolio by entering a new category after carving out a niche in the market with various categories of baby gear.

The company is launching its first Baby Diapers named Feather Diapers - Next Gen Diaper that Breathes and Feather Water wipes. Additionally, to ease the daily struggles of mothers or caretakers to dispose of stale diapers the brand has also forayed into India's First Diaper Bins by name Hygo Bin.

R for Rabbit has entered the premium Baby Diaper category with the objective of capturing market share through superior quality and performance while preserving baby hygiene and keeping comfortability in mind. It will offer the finest product to the market, transforming R for Rabbit into a one-stop destination for all the diapering needs.

Feather Diaper

The name 'Feather Diaper' itself defines the quality as super soft, extremely light weight and super thin. Considering all premium diapers available in the market, parents feel the strong need for high quality diapers for sensitive skin types babies. As a solution, the company intends to address their concerns by introducing India's Most Breathable Diapers with 10 million pores that ensures babies have fun without suffering rashes or feeling heavy with upto 12-hours of absorption.

This High-Quality diaper is free from parabens, latex, phthalates & chlorine and is also suitable to sensitive skin types. Feather Diapers has been clinically tested for all its claims. Also, the new gen diapers are Pediatrician tested and dermatologically tested on all skin types of babies. The newly launched R for Rabbit Feather Diapers would be one of the most breathable diapers in this segment.

These baby-friendly nappies are available in sizes ranging from newborn to 3 years old, and in sizes up XS, S, M, L, XL to XXL.

Feather Wipes

R for Rabbit has introduced Feather Wipes with two types of wet wipes made of RO water, Feather Aqua Wipes and Feather Pure Wipes, to keep Babies' skin safe and soft. Both wipes have been designed to be suite for all babies' skin types. With no chemicals or alcohol, this wipe is an excellent choice for keeping newborns' skin soft and safe. Feather Pure, is 100% biodegradable plant-based wipe made of 99% RO water. The newly launched wipe is odorless due to absence of chemicals and alcohol and is also hypoallergenic and equipped with pH balance.

Feather Aqua wipes is enhanced with Vitamin E and It is made up of 98 percent RO water and Grapefruit seed extract.

Diaper Bin

Hygo Bin, the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market, is a unique and hygienic way for diaper disposal, with a leak-proof garbage bag that keeps the surroundings stink-free. It's one tap smart lid holds a key feature in maintaining hygiene to dispose diapers. The product includes leak-proof trash bags that provides Full Hygiene protection when disposing off diapers. The carbon filter absorbs the foul odour of dirty diapers. Nowadays, most parents are constantly on the lookout for ways to dispose of diapers in the safest and hygienic way. However, the lack of such a medium has created a niche market for the company to explore. As a result, this product is a must-have for all parents.

Kunal Popat, Founder, R for Rabbit said, "R for Rabbit has always been at the forefront to create innovative, quality, and hygienic products for babies and kids. Entering the new segment of the baby diaper market, we are delighted to expand our business in diapering segment with best-in-class quality and performance diapers which is mostly available only Europe and USA. Our newly launched India's Most Breathable Diapers will cater to the pain points of the parents who are looking for solution in terms of rashes, leakages and comfort."

R for Rabbit has a pan-India presence and provides a diverse range of baby products such as Baby Gear, Ride-Ons, Nursing & Feeding Range, Activity & Bathing Toys, and many more. The company has created new products that are tailored to Indian preferences and needs, while still incorporating world-class safety standards and technology.

R for Rabbit is a team of young professionals dedicated to making the parenting experience wonderfully simpler and amazingly easier. The brand provides a diverse range of baby products that are developed by putting in special focus and understanding to the needs of both, the parents and the child.

R for Rabbit works with the goal of providing babies with the best products, safe technologies and a comfortable lifestyle for their healthy development. Since 2014, R for Rabbit has grown its business across platforms, and in the coming years the company expects to invest in various new product categories. The company has crossed an Annual Run Rate of around Rs. 100 crores in the current financial year through online and offline channels. Recently, the company raised Series A funding of Rs. 40 crores from Private Equity Firm Xponentia Capital Partners.

