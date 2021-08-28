New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/The PRTree): India's leading travel platform, BackpackerXP is launching a travel expedition for women travel enthusiasts named 'All Women Himalayan Cycling Tour' from 28th August to 8th September 2021. The expedition has been organised keeping in mind all the safety measures and precautions to promote women participation in travel.

The trip takes one through the lush green pine and deodar forests to cold barren mountains of Zanskar, crossing 5 high altitude passes before reaching the highest motorable pass - Khardhung La (Khardung Pass, la means pass in Tibetan). This unique cycling trip is meant to create a safe haven for all the women to come together as a family surpassing the challenges and come out empowered together.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped in Pune; All Four Accused Arrested.

The cycling expedition will further be headed by renowned Trans Himalayan female cyclist Sabhita Mahato, who is a women empowerment speaker as well as a world record holder for making a record by scaling an unnamed virgin peak (6493M) in the Eastern Himalayan range in Arunachal Pradesh. A professional mountaineer, Sabita has conquered Satopanth (Uttrakhand), Kedardome (Uttrakhand), Gourichen (Andhra Pradesh), Renock and Sotke Kangri (Ladakh) peaks as well.

Speaking about the initiative, Sabhita Mahato says, "The percentage of women partaking or working in the adventure industry internationally is exponentially more compared to that of India. The main reason is the stigma surrounding safety in adventure, and also the lack of exposure to the growth opportunities in this industry. This all-women cycling tour offers an opportunity to enable the shift that is needed to motivate and inspire women from all walks of life to come together as one and relish it."

Also Read | Priya Srivastava - Rising Social Media Influencer From United Kingdom.

Speaking about his venture, the Founders Anand Singh Bundela and Siddharth Rathore says,"This expedition is an initiative to support women who are travel fanatics but lack resources to channelise their interest. As a result, this tour will motivate these women to push their boundaries and look for life-transforming experiences that give them a sense of freedom and independence. We at BackpackerXP work closely with the travel ecosystem to bring together licensed adventure guides who can enforce safety regulations while using quality gears, and find secluded ecolodges that comply with ecotourism and sustainability regulations".

BackpackerXP is a platform for thrill-seekers who are constantly looking for ultimate travel experiences into the wildest regions and wander far off the beaten paths. Their dedicated team of experts and in-house professionals works hard to bring unique expeditions that will challenge one's tolerance for uncertainties. Being part of this tour will help women unravel their inner passion and create moments that are worth cherishing.

Find them at- www.instagram.com/BackpackerXp

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)