Priya Srivastava is a well-known rising social media influencer. She has been making her way through everyone’s heart with her social media posts. She was born on 28th February in the year 1986. As of 2021, she is just 35 years old.

Priya has completed studies of Fashion Buying and Merchandising. She secured her degree from the London College of Fashion. After her graduation, she continued to live in London where she is making her career in Fashion.

Priya has been gaining a huge social media presence day by day. Priya has around 174 thousand worldwide followers on her Instagram account. Each day her fan following has been increasing enormously. She is said to be one of the most trending ladies on Instagram today.

Her Instagram account is filled with pictures related to all her modern outfits and her modelling pictures. All her fans and followers keep showering her with lots of love and adoration with every post that she uploads on her Instagram account. Her comments are always filled with positivity encouraging her to push forward.

Priya is known for her fashion taste and good looks on her social media accounts. She is also popular for her stylish looks. She is a very beautiful lady. Since she is also a model, she likes to keep herself fit and healthy. She is approximately five feet and three inches tall and weighs about forty-four kilograms.

Priya has achieved everything that she has ever desired. Apart from being a popular fashion influencer, Priya is also living her life to the fullest. She loves travelling. During her free time, she likes to go to places and enjoy the view. Her favourite place is always the beach. That’s where she feels the most tranquil. She says “to escape and sit quietly on the beach – that’s my idea of paradise.” She loves living each day as it were her last. She makes the best out of everything she does.

Although her social media account is filled with pictures about her daily life, she keeps a low profile of her personal life. She is happily married, as her Instagram is filled with pictures of her husband and her son. However, the names of her husband and son are not yet known on the internet.

Priya has collaborated with several popular brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Bvlgari, Fendi, Longines, Christian Louboutin etc. She uses her Instagram account to publish lots of promotional activities. Apart from this, she has also collaborated with many other famous influencers on Instagram.