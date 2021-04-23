Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fixed Deposit offers the opportunity to earn fixed returns, irrespective of how turbulent or smooth the market conditions are.

However, for those looking for the perfect combination of high interest rates and safety of deposits, can invest in the online FD scheme offered by Bajaj Finance.

Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates up to 7.25 per cent, along with several other benefits, listed below.

Assured returns on deposit

When comparing the returns offered by Bajaj Finance online FD plans with any other alternative, one can see a remarkable difference in their returns. This is because interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance are much higher than bank or even post-office FD rates. Non-senior citizens can get assured returns up to 7 per cent by investing via offline mediums, and an additional 0.10 per cent rate benefit on investing online, through the Bajaj Finserv website.

Senior citizens will benefit from a 0.25 per cent extra FD rate and they can also get the option of withdrawing the interest payout after every month, quarter, six-month, or year. This helps them to utilize their fixed deposit investment as a source of periodic income.

To examine whether the difference of returns is really sizable or not, let's assume that an amount of Rs. 30,00,000 has to be invested in a fixed deposit for 5 years. Before investing, one can compare the returns offered by bank FD, post office FD, and Bajaj Finance FD scheme from the below-given table:

The above table clearly shows how returns on Bajaj Finance FD are higher than other investment avenues. One can find the combination of investment amount and tenor that suits one's investment needs perfectly by calculating the returns with a fixed deposit calculator.

Contactless investment process

A head-to-toe online process is adopted by the Bajaj Finance FD scheme that enables the customers to benefit from the contactless investment procedure. One only needs to fill the online form and submit cKYC number or Aadhaar number, instead of going through the strenuous document verification procedures.

Nevertheless, online deposits will grow at a 0.10 per cent higher FD rates on utilizing the contactless investment process and this serves to be a true bonus for online investors, who are below 60 years of age.

De-risk investment portfolio

Only a credible financier like Bajaj Finance can claim to have '0 unclaimed deposits' till date, owing to timely payments to the registered bank account. Additionally, the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA establish how safe it is to deposit in the FD plans from Bajaj Finance.

Thus, one can invest in these deposits without worrying about defaults or delayed interest payouts.

Along with attractive FD rates, Bajaj Finance can help in meeting all investment priorities like safety, flexibility, and online investment convenience. One can make a smart choice by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD and make savings grow easily.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit, www.bajajfinserv.in.

