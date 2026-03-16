Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tata Motors on Monday announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective from April 1, 2026.

In a press release, the automaker said the decision was taken "to offset the rising costs of raw materials and other inputs."

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The company also clarified that the extent of the price revision will differ depending on the vehicle model and variant.

The announcement comes amid broader cost pressures across the automobile sector, where manufacturers have been adjusting prices to manage rising raw material and production costs. The announcement follows a recent price hike in the luxury car segment by Mercedes-Benz India last week.

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Meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors ended the trading session at Rs 437.60 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday, registering a gain of 2.81 per cent for the day.

A recent report also highlighted challenges faced by the global automobile sector.

The industry is currently facing structural headwinds, including tariff-related pressures, elevated raw material costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions.

A recent report by Elara Securities noted that shortages of memory chips have emerged as the latest challenge impacting production.

According to the report, alongside these challenges, global automobile demand is also facing macroeconomic headwinds, with the start of calendar year 2026 (CY26) remaining muted despite moderate growth recorded in the previous year.

China, the United States and Europe all reported a drop in vehicle sales in January 2026, declining by 6.8 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)