Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the posting of five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across Assam in preparation for the Assembly Election to be held in the State on April 9 in a single phase.

The Commission directed that the postings be implemented immediately and a compliance report on the joining of the officers be submitted on March 17.

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The poll body in a letter to the Chief Secretary of Assam directed that Somalin Shubhdarshini (IPS) be posted as SSP in Majuli; R Sheetal Kumar (IPS) be posted as SSP in South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan (IPS) be posted as SSP in Sadiya; Sudhakar Singh (IPS) be posted as SSP in Chirang and Mohan Lal Meena (IPS-2016) be posted as SSP in Dhemaji.

The letter further stated that officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related positions until the completion of the elections.

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Furthermore, in a separate notification, the poll body appointed (Retd) IAS Manjeet Singh as its Special Observer for the Assam polls.

The letter read, "You will be required to visit Assam from time to time to observe the poll preparedness and the conduct of the General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, 2026, and give your inputs to the Commission for necessary action."

Manjeet Singh's duties will be carried out in coordination with the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, who will provide all necessary material, facilitation, and protocol support. The election schedule and a list of assembly constituencies were attached to the letter for reference, as per the letter.

Meanwhile, the apex poll body issued directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections and bye-elections in six States.

In a press note, the ECI wrote, "With this announcement, ECI has issued directions to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of the respective States/UT regarding immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the State/UTs. The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central Government in respect of announcements/policy decisions for the States/UT concerned."

The ECI asserted that the privacy of every citizen must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. "Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," it said.

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The state will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)

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