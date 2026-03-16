New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Proxy Firm InGovern notes that UPL's integrated crop protection platform - UPL Global emerges as among the largest listed global crop protection pure-plays by revenue, leveraging consolidated global and Indian scale in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and biosolutions.

It highlighted UPL Global's backend moat that assured supply from UPL Limited's Superform manufacturing, R&D integration, and specialty chemicals. This ensures cost reliability and supply chain resilience that its peers lack.

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The report added "UPL Limited's strategic reorganization represents a definitive move to unlock trapped value. It provides shareholders with direct, proportional ownership of a global crop protection leader while maintaining the manufacturing moat that drives margin sustainability."

Proxy advisory firm InGovern said the proposed reorganisation is the "fastest and cleanest" route compared with IPOs or vertical splits, as it consolidates the Crop Protection business under a single listed entity without dilution, hidden minorities or lost linkages. The report said pure-play platforms would allow independent capex and strategy and help the company access specialised sector funds. It added that recent Indian demergers demonstrate that simplified pure-play structures consistently generate superior shareholder returns by eliminating conglomerate discounts and enabling focused strategies.

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On governance, InGovern said the pure-play entities would retain about 50% independent directors with no board overlap between the holding company and the pure-play unit, reducing conflicts of interest. It added that promoter family entity Upswing Trust would shift from roughly a 37% stake in UPL Ltd to a 16.78% direct public stake in UPL Global, with only one non-executive director nomination right, preserving board independence at above 50%. The promoter group has also voluntarily agreed to an 18-month lock-in on its UPL Global stake post-listing, exceeding regulatory minimums.

The regulatory process for the scheme of arrangement is expected to take 12-15 months, with a record date for the demerger set after NCLT approval, which is expected in the second quarter of fiscal 2027. (ANI)

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