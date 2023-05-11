Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, India's most diversified non-banking finance company has lowered their home loan interest rate to 8.50%* p.a. onwards. Home buyers can now avail of the most competitive interest rate in the market currently. This move is in line with the company's commitment to providing affordable and accessible financial solutions to its customers. Buying a home is one of the most significant investments in our life and a dream for many. With the reduced interest rate, Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is making this dream more accessible to everyone. The home loan from Bajaj Finance comes with features and benefits like a hassle-free online application, quick disbursal, repayment tenure of 30 years*, and zero foreclosure charges. The revised interest rate is available to all individuals who either have a salaried job or are self-employed in any business with a continuity. This makes Bajaj Finserv Home Loan one of the most sought-after options today. To avail of the low interest rates, apply for a fresh loan or transfer your existing loan to Bajaj Finance. If you choose to transfer your existing loan, you are also eligible for a top-up loan of Rs 1 crore with no end-use restrictions.

Why choose Bajaj Finserv Home Loan

Bajaj Finserv Home Loan offers a wide range of advantages like a higher loan amount of Rs 15 crore*, a low interest rate, an easy application process, and quick disbursal in 48 hours* of approval. In addition, you can benefit from the low EMIs of Rs 769 per lakh along with zero foreclosure charges. You can also calculate your EMIs by using the Home Loan EMI Calculator and plan your EMIs better.

Read on to know more about the features of Bajaj Finserv Home Loan:

Low interest rates: When you plan to apply for a home loan, the interest rate plays a vital role in making a final decision. It influences your monthly instalment amount, consequently the repayment tenure. It also plays a part in helping you plan your future financial commitments in a better way. Bajaj Finserv Home Loan offers low interest rates starting from 8.50%*, therefore helping you plan your EMIs better.

Loan amount: Buying a home is a one-time commitment and most people would not compromise. With a home loan from Bajaj Finance, avail of a high amount of Rs 15 crore* or more and live your dream. There are factors like your credit history and income that will determine the loan amount you are eligible for. You can check your eligibility by using the Home Loan Eligibility Calculator.

Longer repayment tenure: Higher loan amounts can lead to hefty EMIs so it could be wise to choose a long repayment tenure to reduce your monthly financial outflow. A longer repayment tenure allows you to plan your EMIs as per your monthly financial capability. With Bajaj Finserv Home Loan, repay your loan comfortably over a tenure of up to 30 years*.

Easy approval and quick disbursal: Home loan applications can be tedious and lengthy. But with the Bajaj Finserv Home Loan online application, applying for a loan is quick and easy. If you meet the eligibility criteria, the loan will get approved quickly and disbursed within 48 hours* of approval.

Top-up loan: You can even transfer your existing home loan to Bajaj Finance to avail of a low interest rate of 8.50%* p.a. onwards. Additionally, you will qualify for a top-up loan of up to Rs 1 crore* for your additional expenses like interiors, decor, appliances, and so on, without any additional collateral.

Home loan from Bajaj Finance is one of the most viable and popular housing finance options in India. Professionals like doctors, CAs, businessmen in other industries, and, self-employed individuals from almost all small and metropolitan cities can easily avail of a home loan.

*Terms & conditions

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 66 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

For more information, please visit www.bajajhousingfinance.in

