Mumbai, May 11: At its annual developer conference, I/O 2023, Google unveiled Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a. and Android-based Pixel tablet. The company also showcased Android 14 features and design changes.

The Android 14 developer preview was released in February this year. Now, the Android 14 Beta 2 has started rolling out. It will be available on selected smartphones. Google Pixel Fold Enters Foldable Smartphone Market; Here’s Specifications, Price and Shipping Details.

This includes the new OnePlus 11, Nothing phone (1), Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro, iQOO 11, Vivo X90 series, Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Lenovo Tab Extreme, Tecno Camon 20 series and Pixel smartphones (Pixel 4a and later). However, the newly announced Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold aren't eligible for Android 14's beta initiative.

Android 14 Beta 2 Features

The Android 14 Beta 2 brings several improvements in camera, media, privacy and security, user interface, health connect, data sharing, and more. It adds secure full-screen Intent notifications and support for Ultra HDR images. The new update also adds support for built-in and custom predictive back animations. Google Pixel Tablet Launched With Android 13 OS And 10.95-inch LCD Display, Ships With Free Charging Speaker Dock.

How To Download Android 14 Beta 2

You can download on your smartphone the new update through Google’s website. Click on the page for your smartphone’s company and follow the instructions mentioned. Please note that the Android 14 Beta 2 is in its early stages and might have many bugs.

