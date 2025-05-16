PNN

New Delhi [India], May 16: Banganga Paper Industries Limited (BSE Code - 512025), (Formerly known as Inertia steel Limited), one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of a diverse range of kraft paper, has announced its Audited Q4 & FY25 results.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q4 FY25

Also Read | Is Arshad Nadeem Playing in Doha Diamond League 2025? Check Details of Pakistan's Olympic Gold-Medallist's Participation in Men’s Javelin Throw Event.

* Total Income of Rs 20.56 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 2.08 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 10.13%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.00 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 4.86%

* EPS of Rs 0.83

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 58.24 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 4.90 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 8.42%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.88 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 3.23%

* EPS of Rs 1.57

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Karbhari Dhatrak Chairman & Managing Director, Banganga Paper Industries Limited said, "We are pleased with our progress in Q4 FY25, which underscores the strength of our manufacturing operations and the growing influence of our wholly owned subsidiary, Banganga Paper Mills. Our facility, operating at high efficiency, positions us well to meet the rising demand for sustainable and high-quality kraft paper products.

Sustainability remains at the heart of our business strategy. Our commitment is reflected in the adoption of eco-conscious technologies such as the Refuse-Derived Fuel system, which allows us to convert non-disposable waste into fuel for paper production--further reducing our environmental impact. Additionally, our recent Power Purchase Agreement with Livint Green Technologies marks a significant step in our journey towards clean energy. By integrating solar power into our operations, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also strengthening energy resilience.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the future. With a focus on innovative practices, environmentally responsible manufacturing, and an expanding product portfolio tailored to emerging market needs, we are confident in our ability to sustain our growth trajectory and create long-term value."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)