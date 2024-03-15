PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: Bank of Maharashtra former CEO AS Rajeev took charge as a vigilance commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission on 11-March-2024. Rajeev is a career banker with over 38 years of experience in four banks - Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. He was CEO of the Bank of Maharashtra for the last five years. It was during his tenure the bank emerged out of the RBI's restrictive prompt corrective action.

Also Read | Why Rishabh Pant is Called Spiderman? Know Reason Behind India and Dehli Capitals Wicket-keeper Batsman’s Nickname ‘Spidey’.

The Hon'ble President of India vide warrant dated 9th February 2024 and by virtue of the power vested under Section 4 (1) of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 has appointed Shri AS Rajeev as Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Vigilance Commission.

Also Read | Intel Launches World's Fastest 14th Gen i9-14900KS Processor for Desktops: Check Price, Features and Other Details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)