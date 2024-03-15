New Delhi, March 15: Intel has launched its latest Core 14th Gen processor, the Intel i9-14900KS, a new addition to desktop computing. The latest processor from Intel is part of the Intel Core 14th Gen i9 series and is expected to have enhanced speed and efficiency. The Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS processor might attract attention from gamers and creative professionals.

According to a report of India Today, the world's fastest Intel i9-14900KS processor for desktops has been officially launched. Roger Chandler, VP and GM of Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment at Intel Client Computing Group, expressed his excitement about the launch. He emphasised that the Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS processor showcases the full potential of Intel's performance hybrid architecture, especially for those who need top-notch performance. As for the price, the Intel i9-14900KS processor will be available with a starting price tag of $ 699 (approximately Rs 57, 700).

The Intel i9-14900KS processor comes with the capability to reach a speed up to 6.2 GHz. The Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS processor will likely meet the high demands of gaming and creative tasks. The processor features twenty-four cores divided into eight Performance-cores and sixteen Efficient-cores. This multi-core design, along with 32 threads and a 36MB Intel Smart Cache. These features of the processor is expected to deliver fast processing and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The Intel i9-14900KS processor comes with a boost over its predecessors. Gamers can expect up to a 15% improvement in performance and content creators might see their productivity grow by up to 73% when doing intensive tasks like 3D production and multitasking. These improvements is expected due to Intel Application Performance Optimization (APO) support. The Intel i9-14900KS processor is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards and it supports up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MT/s) or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.

