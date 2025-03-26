VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), one of the leading visual effects studios, continues its growth trajectory with a robust sales pipeline of Rs301.3 crore (£27.9 million), reflecting a 40% surge since October 2024. The company has secured high-profile projects from major studios, including Netflix, Amazon, Sony, and other global media giants.

Industry Insights & Market Momentum:

- Rising Content Investment: Netflix's content spending is projected to hit $18 billion in 2025, signalling sustained demand for high-quality visual effects.

- Tax Incentives Fuelling Production: British Columbia has given Hollywood producers an early Christmas present by boosting the foreign film tax credit from 28 percent to 36 percent from Jan. 1, 2025 for major studios and streamers that shoot locally.

- U.K. Film and High-End TV Spend: Reached Almost $7 Billion in 2024, Up 31% From Strike-Ravaged 2023. (Source: Variety) (Read more)

- Investment in VFX: Major financial institutions like Morgan Stanley Investment Management are investing in VFX studios, reinforcing the industry's growth potential.

Basilic Fly Studio - Driving Growth & Innovation

Sales Pipeline & Key Deliveries

- BFS has successfully delivered major Hollywood projects, including Wheel of Time - Season 3, The Agency, and Doctor Who, generating Rs133 crore (£12.3 million) in revenue.

- Multiple high-value projects are scheduled for delivery through September 2025.

Scaling for Future Growth

To meet growing demand, BFS is investing in both talent and technology:

- Leadership Expansion: New appointments include a COO, Technical Director, CHRO, CFO, and key hires across sales and operations.

- Production & Delivery Enhancements: BFS is streamlining workflows and increasing capacity to handle larger, high-complexity projects.

Technology Innovations

BFS is in the final stages of integrating cutting-edge Compositing and Tracking technology to enhance

-Real-time data synchronization

-Seamless multi-location workflow integration

-Enhanced cross-site collaboration & efficiency

Basilic Fly Studio Limited's Managing Director and CEO, Balakrishnan said, "The global visual effects industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, and we are at the forefront of this evolution. The 40% surge in our sales pipeline reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strength of our capabilities. By securing high-value projects with global leaders, we are reinforcing our position as a preferred VFX partner in the industry. As we scale, our focus remains on delivering high-quality, cutting-edge visual effects that elevate storytelling on a global scale.

To sustain this momentum, we are making strategic investments in leadership, technology, and infrastructure. Our latest advancements in compositing and tracking technology will significantly enhance efficiency, streamline multi-location workflows, and strengthen our global delivery capabilities. With a world-class team and an unwavering commitment to innovation, we are confident that coming year will be a defining year for Basilic Fly as we continue our journey toward becoming a fully integrated, end-to-end VFX powerhouse."

With a rapidly expanding global footprint, a robust sales pipeline, and continued investments in technology and talent, Basilic Fly Studio is well-positioned to redefine the future of visual effects. As the industry experiences unprecedented demand, BFS remains committed to pushing creative and technological boundaries, delivering world-class VFX solutions, and solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for major studios worldwide. With a clear vision for growth and innovation, FY 2025-26 is set to be a landmark year in the company's journey toward becoming a fully integrated, end-to-end VFX powerhouse.

