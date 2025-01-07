BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7: Imagine a world without the ability to hear your favorite song, the sound of your loved one's voice or the chirping of birds in the morning. You would be surprised to know that by 2030, over 50 crore people worldwide might miss out on these pleasures of life due to some form of hearing loss. Due to omnipresent smartphones, constant usage of headphones and continuous exposure to loud sounds, over 100 crore people across the globe face the risk of permanent hearing loss. "This is a silent epidemic, one we all are currently ignoring but can totally prevent with the right awareness and care," says Dr. Shree Rao, an award winning ENT specialist and experienced ear surgeon at Dr. Rao's ENT Hospitals.

One of the most common yet preventable forms of hearing loss is Noise Induced Hearing Loss or NIHL. NIHL is an irreversible condition that is caused due to prolonged exposure to loud noises, causing permanent damage to the delicate hair cells in our inner ear. Unfortunately, NIHL is becoming an increasing risk in India especially among teenagers and the younger working population. Youngsters are at a higher risk as they are constantly hooked to loud music through headphones. In the US, nearly 17% of teenagers are showing signs of NIHL and Indian youth are following in the same footsteps. Along with device usage induced hearing loss, widespread noise pollution is also contributing to the problem.

Understanding how sound affects our hearing

To fully understand how we can prevent NIHL, we must first understand how sound is processed by our ears. The cochlea is a spiral shaped organ in our inner ear which plays a vital role in hearing. The cochlea contains thousands of tiny hair-like protrusions called stereocilia. When sound waves hit these hair-like structures, they convert sound vibrations into electrical signals that are transmitted to the brain thus allowing us to perceive sound.

These hairs are very sensitive and when exposed to loud noises, they can be damaged and in severe cases even destroyed. When exposed to constant loud noise over headphones, the damage is gradual and often goes unnoticed until significant damage has already occurred.

How much sound is safe for the human ear

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 80 dB (decibels) as an upper limit for safe hearing. For context, 80 dB is equivalent to the noise of a busy street, and hearing experts consider it safe to be exposed for up to eight hours to this level of sound. If the exposure increases above 100 dB, damage can occur in a matter of minutes. Hence ear experts like Dr. Shree Rao, recommend to stay away from high pitched noises like construction sites, concerts, or constant usage of earphones at high volume. In our Indian context, we should be aware of potential exposure to these sources:

Traffic: Living in a city, it is inevitable that we get exposed to loud traffic noise. Exposure to constant honking and loud engine noises can cause trauma to the ear resulting in NIHL.

Construction noise: With cities bustling with construction activities, we are constantly exposed to construction noises like drilling.

Industrial noise: If you are living close to an industrial area or places like an airport, your risk of NIHL goes up significantly.

Social events: Concerts, parties and other social events can sometimes reach high decibel levels posing a risk to the attendees.

c: With devices becoming ubiquitous such as earphones, music systems in cars and homes, we expose ourselves to high decibel noise.

Impact of NIHL on us and the society

NIHL is not just a health hazard but also has significant implications at both an individual and societal level. NIHL can lead to hearing issues such as tinnitus, hyperacusis, hearing fatigue, stress and anxiety, and difficulty in communication. At a societal level, noise induced hearing loss can lead to loss of productivity and also financial loss due to treatment costs. Dr. Shree Rao suggests that though NIHL is irreversible, it is entirely preventable. By adopting healthy listening habits and taking precautions can go a long way in preserving yourself and also minimizing the societal impact.

Prevention and safe listening habits

The World Health Organization recommends the 60/60 rule, i.e., listen to music at no more than 60% of the maximum volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a time. Following such simple thumb rules can go a long way in preventing noise induced hearing loss. A few other helpful tips according to Dr. Shree Rao are as follows:

Invest in high quality earphones: This is often overlooked, but high quality earphones provide a better sound quality and also insulation from external noise, thereby reducing the need for higher volume.

Consider buying noise cancelling headphones: Noise cancelling headphones block out external noises, thereby protecting you from ambient noises.

Explore sound settings on your device: Most modern smartphones provide warnings when you max out on your device volume, be aware of these settings to ensure you do not blast your ears at full volume.

A champion of healthy hearing in India

Dr. Shree Rao, an award winning ENT surgeon and specialist in hearing loss is dedicated to improving hearing health in India. "We take great care of our eyes, nose and other sense organs. But when it comes to ears, we take them for granted without taking the right care! The first step towards improving hearing health is to be aware of the potential damage that can be caused to our ears and be conscious of the noises we subject them to." Treating patients across age groups for various forms of hearing loss, Dr. Shree Rao, sees a rising number of cases due to noise induced hearing loss. She envisions a "Healthy Hearing India" and is dedicated to raising awareness about NIHL. She advocates prevention and early intervention, promoting safe listening practices particularly among the younger generation. Safeguarding the hearing of our youngsters is key to a brighter and sound future. "Hearing is a precious gift, vital for our well-being and connection to the world around us. Noise-induced hearing loss, while a growing concern, is a preventable condition. By understanding the causes, impacts, and prevention strategies, we can take proactive steps to protect our hearing and advocate for a quieter, healthier soundscape for everyone," says Dr. Shree Rao.

