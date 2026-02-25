Cachar (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her boyfriend and extorted of Rs 10,000 by 7-8 persons in Assam's Cachar district.

The incident took place at the Silchar bypass area in Cachar district on the night of February 19.

Police have arrested one person and detained another in connection with the case. The arrested individual has been identified as Nilutpol Das, hailing from Ashram Road, Silchar.

Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, told ANI that the police investigation is underway. He added that, as per the statement of the victim, the accused persons had come in an SUV.

"One person arrested and police have detained another person in connection with the case," Partha Protim Das said.

"On February 19, an incident took place at the Silchar bypass area under Silchar police station, where a woman was allegedly raped. As per the victim's statement, she was stopped by some people and raped. She was also extorted of Rs 10,000 by the accused persons. As per the victim's complaint, we have registered a case at Silchar police station (case number 177/2026) under Section 308(5), 310(2), 351(2), 61(2), 70(1), 76, 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. We have arrested one accused, and he is now under police custody. The accused persons came in a vehicle," Rajat Kumar Pal, Additional Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the other culprits and to trace the vehicle in which the accused travelled.

"It is a sensational crime, and we are supervising this case. We are trying our best to nab all the accused. As per the FIR lodged by the victim, there were 7-8 persons who committed the crime, and our investigation is underway. We have conducted the medical examination of the victim, and the report is yet to be received," the police officer said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev wrote on her X account: "The news of a gang rape in Silchar, Assam, is extremely disturbing. The @CMOfficeAssam of Assam is the Home Minister too. While @BJP4India politicises women's security in other states, their own state is unsafe. While VIP movement for election purposes gets full security normal citizens are unsafe."

